What is Hypergamy, the dating trend that’s “taking Americans by storm”?

Sixty-five percent of Americans believe it is important to “be captivated” to have a successful modern romance, a new survey has revealed. The study, conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Searching.com, sheds light on the evolving landscape of romantic expectations among Americans. He survey A study of 2,000 American adults, conducted between May 24 and 28 of this year, revealed interesting insights into what constitutes a “luxurious” dating experience today.

Key results

“Luxury” in modern dating

Forty-seven percent of respondents consider knowing their date’s background and engaging in intelligent conversations a luxury.

39 percent believe it is a luxury to have their date pay for the entire outing.

The importance of letting yourself “fall in love”

Sixty-five percent of people consider it important to feel “in love” with a successful romantic encounter.

Thirty-five percent believe the relationship is doomed if they are not captivated on a first date.

Attractive features

Eighty percent find self-confidence attractive.

Seventy-five percent are attracted to people who are proud of their life achievements.

Seventy-three percent like people who go above and beyond on a first date.

Forty-two percent consider financial stability and culinary skills to be the most attractive traits.

Having a nice house (24%), a cultured taste in music (21%) and a good sense of fashion (20%) are also very attractive qualities.

Opinions on hypergamy

Forty-five percent believe it is acceptable to show off their success and wealth on a first date.

31 percent find financial success attractive.

Thirty-nine percent believe that finding a partner who exhibits Hypergamous traits contributes significantly to personal growth.

What is hypergamy?

Of The real housewives to Bridgerton, the idea of ​​marrying people of higher social ranks has always interested people. This trend, known as “hypergamy,” involves families moving up the social ladder through strategic marriages, a concept as old as time itself.

Hypergamy is the act of marrying or dating someone who is perceived as more successful or secure. Whether done consciously or unconsciously, it often arises from a desire for financial security, improved reputation, or a search for greater self-esteem and identity.

This concept has gained attention in recent years, but hypergamy has historical roots dating back centuries.

Emma Hathorn, in-house dating and relationship expert at luxury dating siteBuscando.com, says people are looking for meaningful connections with partners who share their intellect and ambitions in life. “Showing those ambitions and treating dating with a touch of luxury sets the standard for the relationship,” Ms. Hathorn said.

“People want to feel elevated, both in the conversation itself and in dealing with something tailored exclusively to them,” he added.