What is China’s panda diplomacy and how does it work?

China has used panda diplomacy to improve its international image.

Beijing:

During a visit to Australia this week, Chinese Premier Li Qiang made a classic gesture of goodwill that heralded good relations between the two countries: He offered to send pandas.

The offer comes as ties between Australia and its largest trading partner improve after a diplomatic row that led China to impose a series of restrictions on Australian agricultural and mineral exports in 2020.

Originally from China, pandas have become “envoys of friendship” over the years, which has earned China’s approach to the countries to which it gives these animals in the name of panda diplomacy.

They have also been used to show Chinese anger.

So what is panda diplomacy and how does it work?

WHEN DID PANDA DIPLOMACY BEGIN?

Since its founding in 1949, the People’s Republic of China has used panda diplomacy to improve its international image by gifting or loaning pandas to foreign zoos as animal goodwill ambassadors.

In 1957, former Chinese leader Mao Zedong gave a panda, Ping Ping, to the former Soviet Union to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the October Revolution that marked the beginning of the Soviet regime.

To further cement ties with its socialist allies, China sent another panda to the Soviet Union in 1959 and five more to North Korea between 1965 and 1980.

In 1972, Beijing gifted two pandas, Ling Ling and Hsing Hsing, to the United States after the historic visit of then-President Richard Nixon, in a sign of the normalization of relations between China and the United States and marking a turning point for politics. outside of China.

Since then, other countries, including Japan, France, Great Britain and Spain, have also received pandas.

WHAT IS THE PANDA DIPLOMACY POLICY?

Since 1984, China stopped giving away pandas due to their dwindling numbers and began loaning them to zoos abroad, often in pairs for 10 years, with an annual fee of up to about $1 million.

While keeping pandas can be expensive for zoos, they are seen as attractive to visitors and help generate income.

The pandas normally return to their home in southwestern China once the loan agreement is finalized. Panda cubs born abroad are no exception and would be sent home between the ages of two and four to join a Chinese breeding program.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

China has a history of using pandas to reward its trading partners. A 2013 Oxford University study said the timing of China’s leasing of pandas to Canada, France and Australia “coincided with” uranium deals and contracts with these countries.

The panda agreements with other countries, including Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, also coincided with the signing of free trade agreements.

Sometimes pandas are also used to express China’s discontent with a nation.

In 2010, China removed two American-born pandas, Tai Shan and Mei Lan, after Beijing warned Washington against a scheduled meeting between then-President Barack Obama and the Dalai Lama, whom Beijing considers a dangerous separatist.

In a recent decline in bilateral relations, Ya Ya, loaned to the United States for 20 years, was returned in April 2023.

Concerns about its health had also stoked nationalist sentiment on social media in China, with animal advocates accusing the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee of providing inadequate care for the animal.

In November of last year, three more pandas left, leaving only four giant pandas on American soil.

That month, Chinese President Xi Jinping hinted he was willing to send more pandas to the United States after meeting President Joe Biden in California, a gesture seen as China’s willingness to improve ties.

ARE PANDAS STILL IN DANGER?

China’s domestic conservation programs have seen the status of pandas improve from endangered to vulnerable.

The population of giant pandas in the wild has increased from around 1,100 in the 1980s to 1,900 in 2023.

There are currently 728 pandas in zoos and breeding centers around the world.

