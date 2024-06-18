What is causing the spread of “flesh-eating bacteria” in Japan?

STSS is a rare but serious bacterial infection caused by group A streptococcus bacteria.

Health officials in Japan are on high alert after nearly 1,000 cases of a deadly infection were reported across the country. The disease, known as streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS), or “flesh-eating bacteria,” is spreading rapidly and causing deaths in a short period.

STSS cases reached 977 as of June 2 of this year. This figure has already surpassed last year’s total of 941 cases, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

What is streptococcal toxic shock syndrome?

STSS is a rare but serious bacterial infection caused by group A strep bacteria. It occurs when these bacteria enter deep tissues and the bloodstream, releasing toxins that cause a rapid and dangerous response in the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. and Disease Prevention (CDC). While it is rare for a person with STSS to spread the infection to others directly, less serious group A strep infections can progress to STSS if left untreated.

Symptoms

STSS begins with initial symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and vomiting. Within 24 to 48 hours, it can cause low blood pressure, organ failure, rapid heart rate, and rapid breathing.

Group A strep (GAS) usually causes strep throat in children, but in adults it can cause serious symptoms such as pain in the extremities, swelling, fever, and low blood pressure. This can quickly worsen to cause tissue death, breathing problems, organ failure, and sometimes death, especially in people over 50 years of age.

Early medical attention is very important to treat these serious symptoms and prevent complications.

Prevention

Preventing STSS involves practicing good hygiene, such as washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth when coughing and sneezing.

Take proper care of wounds and seek medical attention for any signs of infection. This helps prevent bacteria from causing further infections that can sometimes lead to STSS.

Diagnosis

Diagnosing STSS involves several tests, including blood tests to detect group A strep bacteria and check organ function. A diagnosis is confirmed when someone has a group A strep infection along with low blood pressure and signs of two or more organ failures, such as kidney or liver problems.

Treatment

Treatment of STSS involves giving strong antibiotics intravenously to kill the bacteria. Patients also receive fluids to stabilize their blood pressure and help their organs function properly.

In severe cases, surgery may be necessary to remove infected tissue and prevent further problems. It is important to receive treatment quickly to improve the chances of recovery and reduce the risk of serious complications or death from STSS.