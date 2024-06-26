What if India and China find common ground?

London is known for its open intellectual climate, where no idea is forbidden. But even in this dynamic city – and indeed in Washington – it is almost blasphemous to suggest that Russia and the West can be partners, or that the United States and China can coexist as global powers. Recently, Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform Party in the United Kingdom, faced a storm for urging the West to negotiate sensibly with Russia over Ukraine, calling the war a “complete stalemate.” People accused him of “echoing Russian propaganda.”

In India we often hear that we do not cultivate a society where all ideas are welcome. But let’s hope it suggests a new chapter of “hindi-cheeni bhai-bhai“(The brotherhood between India and China) is not considered blasphemy. The strong anti-Chinese sentiment after the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 seems to have subsided. We now buy more Chinese products than ever. In 2023, our bilateral trade reached 136,000 millions of dollars. Hopefully, even those who burned Chinese goods in Gujarat and Delhi after the border clashes are more open to the idea now.

Sure, it might seem crazy to suggest that India and China should become reliable partners like the United States and India, or Russia and China. But it is not entirely ruled out.

Major geopolitical changes

India’s rise to become a global power is unstoppable; Even China knows this. Talking to Chinese academics and journalists, one gets the sense that they are open to establishing long-term ties based on mutual respect. They like India, they want more people-to-people interactions and one of them even recently wondered why India doesn’t try to charm the dragon through its Bollywood soft power.

Both countries have the responsibility of lifting millions of their combined 2.8 billion people out of poverty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to make India a developed country by 2047, which is a huge task. There are challenges, but if India and China come together and leverage each other’s strengths, it could be a major geopolitical shift, with far-reaching implications for global politics.

The United States and its allies could be shocked and deeply concerned by a close partnership between India and China. The West has benefited from the rivalry between the two countries as it aligns with its strategy of countering the rise of China. A partnership between these two Asian giants could undermine the West’s strategic interests in the region. Kishore Mahbubani, Singapore’s former ambassador to the UN, has often said that most of Asia would be happy if this happened.

So can India and China find common ground despite tensions over their disputed border? Professor Mahbubani believes that while the two may never be best friends, they may have a good working relationship. He even says that the 21st century belongs to the CIA countries (China, India and ASEAN). With the power of the United States in decline, these countries will drive global economic growth.

A roller coaster ride

The idea of ​​India and China being close friends is not new. Historically, they have acted like quarrelsome neighbors who fight and make up repeatedly. They share a long history of cultural and economic exchange dating back more than two millennia. The Silk Road facilitated trade and Buddhism, which began in India, found many followers in China. These ancient ties laid the foundation for mutual respect and cultural affinity. During the colonial era, both countries faced subjugation by Western powers, which fostered a sense of shared struggle.

After gaining independence from the British, India faced border issues with China and their relationship continues to be strained. By the early 1950s, the relationship was marked by camaraderie, epitomized by the motto “Hindi-Chinese Bhai-BhaiHowever, this period of cooperation was short-lived. The border dispute escalated into a full-scale war in 1962, leaving a lasting scar on bilateral relations. The disputed borders, particularly in the regions of Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh , remain controversial issues.

The rivalry between the United States and China will continue, and India will remain under pressure from the United States in its effort to manage China. However, India’s strategic positioning between the United States and China may work to its advantage.

Before the Galwan incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was naturally inclined towards dialogue with China. As Chief Minister of Gujarat, he made four trips to the country to attract investments. As Prime Minister, he visited China twice and President Xi Jinping reciprocated with two visits to India. Both countries have emerged as major global economic powers, engaging in significant economic competition and areas of cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Strategic rivalry

Strategically, India and China view each other with suspicion. The latter’s close ties with Pakistan, its infrastructure projects in South Asia under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its military presence in the Indian Ocean have heightened India’s security concerns. .

On the contrary, China views India’s growing partnership with the United States and its participation in the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) with caution. The 2020 clash in the Galwan Valley exacerbated tensions and highlighted the fragility of the relationship. Despite several rounds of military and diplomatic talks, a comprehensive solution to the border disputes remains elusive.

Shanghai dreams in Mumbai

Many young people in India may not be aware that not long ago, India used to be compared to Pakistan across the board. This attitude changed around the turn of the millennium, when the Maharashtra government launched a mega project to modernise Mumbai in 2004, based on the “Vision Mumbai” report by Bombay First, an organisation comprising some of Mumbai’s super-rich shareholders. The report outlines strategies to transform Mumbai into “another Shanghai”. While the Mumbai transformation project is still a “work in progress”, it marked the beginning of comparisons of India with China. Today, China sees India as its arch rival, at least in Asia.

Projections show that the Indian economy will surpass those of Germany and Japan to become the third largest in the world by 2027. However, currently, India’s economy is only 19% the size of China’s, despite that it feeds almost the same number of people. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India’s nominal GDP in 2023 amounted to $3.5 trillion, compared to China’s $18.2 trillion. India’s per capita income was $2,411, while China’s was $12,720. China’s exports last year exceeded $3.38 trillion, while India’s exports were $778 billion.

Collaboration possibilities

Since China opened its economy in 1978, it has lifted 800 million people out of poverty, a feat unmatched by any regime in history. India has also managed to significantly reduce poverty. Both nations have many more millions to help. Collaborating on economic development, technology, infrastructure, environmental initiatives, healthcare, cultural exchange, and geopolitical stability can benefit both countries and the world. It will be crucial to overcome historical tensions and build trust through constant dialogue.

The intense rivalry between the United States and China will continue, and India will remain under pressure from the United States to remain a reliable partner in its effort to manage China. However, India’s strategic positioning between the United States and China may work to its advantage. Ultimately, New Delhi’s strategic interests are best served by a balanced approach that navigates the complex dynamics of US-China relations while promoting its own national objectives.

India knows that neighbors with shared borders may fight at times, but they can still continue to believe in the adage of ‘love thy neighbor’.

(Syed Zubair Ahmed is a London-based Indian journalist with three decades of experience in Western media)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.