What happens to students who did not appear for the new NEET-UG test?

The NTA gave grace marks to 1,563 students due to “loss of exam time”. (Figurative)

At least 48 per cent of students who were to retake the NEET-UG 2024 exam did not appear, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said. This comes after the Supreme Court ordered that 1,563 students, who were given grace marks, were eligible to appear for the new test. However, only 813 (52 percent) took the new test, while 750 skipped it, according to data released by the NTA.

What will happen to students who did not take the new NEET test?

The NTA granted grace marks to more than 1,500 candidates. The agency later withdrew these grace marks, saying that the committee decided to cancel the score cards of the 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who received grace marks, and that these students will have the option to retake the test. “The exam will be held on June 23 and the results will be declared before June 30,” he said.

Students who did not appear for the reevaluation must accept their original scores, less grace marks.

Why did students receive grace grades?

The NTA granted grace marks to 1,563 students due to “loss of exam time”. While awarding the grace marks, the agency said it followed the same formula that the court had approved in the CLAT exam when a similar situation arose in 2018.

It all started after an unusually high number of candidates scored a perfect score of 720 in the NEET-UG, formerly All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) exam.

Initially, perfect scores were attributed to grace marks, which were awarded for the first time due to a flawed question and logistical problems.

However, after an investigation by the Bihar Police, it came to light that some candidates had received the questions a night before the exam.

Despite the NTA’s attempts, a widespread leak allegation led to protests and legal cases across the country. Very soon the Supreme Court also intervened, rebuking the NTA’s handling of the matter.

In the latest turn of events, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation, following a complaint from the Ministry of Human Resources.

The retest took place on the same day the CBI registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5.

The CBI filed the case following a complaint by the Education Ministry amid protests by students over an investigation into allegations of paper leaks.