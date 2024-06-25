What does the pilot do after the plane’s canopy opens in mid-air?

Narine Melkumjan was making her second aerobatic training flight.

Dutch pilot Narine Melkumjan faced a terrifying situation when the canopy of her plane opened unexpectedly in mid-air. A video she shared on social media showed the terrifying moment Melkumjan struggled to maintain control of her Extra 330LX plane.

Melkumjan, on her second aerobatic training flight a couple of years ago, appeared visibly distressed in the video, struggling to keep her eyes open against the wind. After the canopy, a transparent enclosure that protects the cockpit of an airplane, opened unexpectedly, she applied all her skills to land the two-seater safely.

*PLEASE NOTE WHEN VIEWING. AT 2:17 MINUTES THE VIDEO BECOMES MORE INTENSE* A couple of years ago, during my second aerobatic training flight that day, on a very hot summer day, the canopy of the Extra 330LX I was flying opened in flight and shattered. Like you… pic.twitter.com/nLhvDqVnII – Narine Melkumjan (@NarineMelkumjan) June 22, 2024

Reflecting on the ordeal, Melkumjan acknowledged that the experience could have been avoided if he had performed proper pre-flight checks.

He admitted that the canopy locking pin was not properly secured before takeoff.

“I also made the mistake of going to training camp right after recovering from COVID, without giving my body enough time to fully regain strength. Plus, flying without eye protection made the flight even more challenging than it already was,” she wrote in a lengthy post on X.

He said he experienced some “control and control challenges,” and revealed that “the hardest part was maintaining energy, thus changing my vision and breathing for kinetic energy.”

Amid the chaos, communication with her trainer became nearly impossible due to the noise, but she clearly remembered the crucial advice: “Keep flying.”

He described the harrowing consequences, including the overwhelming noise, breathing difficulties and loss of visibility that followed.

“It took me almost 28 hours to fully recover my vision,” Melkumjan revealed.

Melkumjan, known for her frequent posting of flight videos on social media, revealed that sharing the footage of her dramatic flight served as a “warning” to other pilots and that she regretted not sharing it sooner.

“If you are a pilot and you are watching this, I hope my story serves as a warning and that you learn from my mistakes,” he wrote.