What does 'Ram Setu' look like from space? The European agency shares image

The European Space Agency has shared an image of Ram Setu taken by its Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite. Also known as Adam’s Bridge, it is a chain of shoals linking India and Sri Lanka.

The Ram Setu stretches 48 km between Rameswaram Island, off the southeast coast of India, connecting Mannar Island in Sri Lanka. It separates the Gulf of Mannar (south), an inlet of the Indian Ocean, from the Palk Strait (north), an inlet of the Bay of Bengal.

While there are numerous theories about how the bridge was formed, geological evidence suggests that these limestone banks are remnants of land that once linked India to Sri Lanka.

This “natural bridge was reportedly passable until the 15th century, after which it was gradually eroded by storms over the years,” the European Space Agency stated.

He noted that some of the sandbanks are dry, while the sea here is very shallow, only 1 to 10 m deep, as indicated by the clear color of the water.

Covering an area of ​​about 130 square kilometers, Mannar Island is connected to mainland Sri Lanka via a road bridge and a railway bridge. Both are visible at the southern end of the island.

On the Indian side, Rameswaram Island, also popular as Pamban Island, can be accessed via the 2 km long Pamban Bridge. Here, the two main towns are Pamban, at the western end, and Rameswaram, which is about 10 km east of Pamban.

Both sections of the Ram Setu are part of protected national parks in their respective countries.

“The sand dunes serve as a breeding ground for birds such as the bighead, while numerous species of fish and seagrass thrive in the shallow waters. Marine life around Adam’s Bridge includes dolphins, dugongs and turtles,” he added. the European Space Agency.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Arichal Munai, the starting point of the Ram Setu.