What CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal told the court

In a brief but significant departure from legal norms, Arvind Kejriwal – who this morning went from anticipating bail to being arrested again, this time by the CBI – headed straight to Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court to defend himself against the allegations that he attempted to evade blame for the alleged liquor policy scam.

Kejriwal – first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March in connection with charges that he orchestrated the sale of Rs 100 million liquor licenses used to finance the Punjab and Goa election campaigns – spoke out to deny reports that sought to blame Manish Sisodia, his former deputy.

Sisodia was arrested by the ED in February last year and remains in prison.

“CBI sources in the media are spreading a false narrative that I blame Sisodia for the liquor policy scam.Ji“I made no statement blaming him or anyone else.”

“Sisodia had saidJi is innocent… The Aam Aadmi Party is innocent… and I am innocent. But the CBI’s plan is to defame us in the media. Please record… CBI sources spread fake news,” Kejriwal told the court.

The Delhi Chief Minister’s objections came after the CBI claimed in court that it had attempted to shift the blame – specifically for recommending privatization of the city’s liquor shops – on its party colleague.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in February last year (file).

Kejriwal denied the CBI allegation.

“CBI is defaming me… defaming AAP. I am innocent and Sisodia ji is also innocent,” he said.

The court added to the importance of his statements by considering that the available evidence, including that presented by the prosecution, did not suggest that such statements had been made.

Kejriwal then continued to address the court, this time revealing what he told the federal agency last year; The AAP leader faced a nine-hour interrogation in August when he was summoned as a witness.

“I told them (CBI officials) that there were three points. First, to increase revenue. Second, to reduce crowds to maintain law and order. Third, to open liquor shops in proper proportion (i.e. equal distribution across the city),” he told the Rouse Avenue Court.

Speaking to Mr Sisodia, the Chief Minister said, “I have instructed Manish Sisodia to keep these three things in mind in the policy.”

‘Unnecessary accusations’, says CBI

Meanwhile, responding to arguments by Arvind Kejriwal’s lawyers, the federal agency told the court that it could have acted against the Delhi Chief Minister at any time, “even during the elections”.

However, according to the CBI, it decided to act only with the permission of the court.

Kejriwal’s lawyers criticized the agency for acting when it did, pointing out that they had done nothing since questioning their client last year. “This case has been pending since August. They called me as a witness… I showed up and, for nine hours, I helped. Not a single notification since then…”

No bail, more jail for Arvind Kejriwal

This morning, Kejriwal faced an action-packed few hours.

First, the Rouse Avenue Court allowed the CBI to arrest him, while it was in session, after first allowing the agency to conduct preliminary interrogation. This was hours before his testimony before the Supreme Court, challenging the suspension of bail granted by a court other than the Rouse Avenue Court.

As it turned out, Mr Kejriwal’s arrest by the CBI rendered that demand moot.

The CBI also sought five-day remand for Mr. Kejriwal.

A decision on that request is expected shortly.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Mr Kejriwal before the high court, withdrew that petition (the CEO did not raise any objection) citing a desire to file a more substantive appeal at a later date.

This was all based on the developments of last week, when the ED filed a last-minute appeal in the High Court to restrain Kejriwal from being released on bail, as ordered by a vacation court of the Rouse Avenue Court.

The High Court then passed an oral directive to immediately suspend the bail order and on Monday, Kejriwal approached the Supreme Court to revoke that stay. The high court refused to do so. However, he acknowledged the High Court’s actions as “unusual” but said he would wait for that court’s order.

That order came on Tuesday and was bad news for Kejriwal. The High Court upheld his interim bail suspension, arguing that the lower court “failed to apply discretion” in allowing the AAP leader to go free.

The Supreme Court was due to hear the next installment of that saga – Mr Kejriwal’s appeal against the High Court’s final order – this afternoon. But those plans changed after the CBI arrested him.

