Wells Fargo fires employees over ‘mouse movement’. This is what it means

Representational image

Wells Fargo, one of the largest banks in the United States, has taken strict action against employees caught “moving the mouse” to fake a job.

According to media reports, several remote workers were fired after allegedly simulating keyboard activity to give the impression that they were actively working from home.

Wells Fargo told the BBC it has strict standards and will not “tolerate unethical behavior.”

What are mouse jigglers?

Mouse jigglers are small devices or software programs designed to prevent a computer from going into sleep mode or activating its screen saver due to inactivity.

They work by simulating small, automatic, random movements of the mouse cursor at regular intervals, tricking the computer into believing there is user activity.

How to detect if someone is using mouse jigglers?

Check software and devices on company computers for unauthorized applications that could tamper with the mouse. Observe employees’ responsiveness during work hours. Users who move the mouse cannot imitate human interaction, such as responding to messages or participating in calls. Deploy certain applications and software to track mouse movements and activity. These tools will detect abnormal patterns that could indicate the use of mouse jigglers. Educate employees about the risks of using mouse jigglers and implement policies against their use.

Why do people use mouse jigglers?

Employees use mouse control devices when they need to keep their computers active during short breaks or interruptions, such as bathroom visits or childcare duties while working remotely. This prevents the computer from showing them as inactive or going into sleep mode.

It’s also useful when you need uninterrupted time to read documents or complete tasks that require constant file access but don’t want your screen to go to sleep while you do so.