Weeks after Porsche horror, car throws woman into the air near Pune

A woman was injured after being hit by a speeding Wagon-R car in Pimpri Chinchwad town in Maharashtra. Video of the accident shows her being thrown into the air and flying at least 10 feet to land hard on the road. The driver was detained and the vehicle impounded, police said.

The incident is said to have taken place on the evening of June 12 at Swaraj Chowk. The driver later took the woman to the hospital, police said.

Footage from CCTV cameras on the road shows the woman crossing the road when the speeding car came from the left and hit her. The woman flew through the air and landed on the side of the road. She saw passersby flocking to help her.

The woman has been identified as Rekha Joram Chaudhury, 40, said Shivaji Pawar, a senior local police officer. “After the accident, the injured woman was treated by the driver at a private hospital. She suffered a minor fracture and is now stable,” said Shivaji Pawar, a senior local police officer.

The process of filing a case against the driver is underway at the MIDC Bhosari police station. The driver, 24 years old, was not drunk. It is not known why he did not stop or slow down at the intersection and it is being checked whether the car had suffered some type of mechanical failure, Pawar added.

Two days ago, after a similar incident took place in Hinjewadi area, a case was registered against the driver.

The accident comes weeks after the horrific Porsche accident, in which two young technicians were hit by a drunk teenager driving at 250 kmph. The minor’s father and grandfather have been arrested. The boy, just four months shy of his 18th birthday, was also sent to a detention center following massive public outrage over the Juvenile Justice Board’s decision to release him with the lightest of sentences.

Initially, the teenager was granted bail within 15 hours and asked to work with the Yerawada traffic police for 15 days and undergo counselling.

(With input from PTI)