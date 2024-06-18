Weeks after Andhra defeat, Jagan Reddy backs vote in EVM debate

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party suffered a defeat in Andhra Pradesh in these elections

New Delhi:

Amid the raging debate over electronic voting machines (EVMs), YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for moving towards ballot voting. The comment comes weeks after the YSRCP was defeated in the Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh and the Assembly elections were held in parallel.

Just as justice must not only be done, but must also appear to have been done, democracy must not only prevail but must appear to prevail without a doubt. In electoral practices around the world, in almost all advanced democracies, ballot papers, not EVMs, are used… —YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 18, 2024

“Just as justice must not only be done, but must also appear to have been done, democracy must not only prevail but must appear to prevail without a doubt.”

“In electoral practices across the world, in almost all advanced democracies, ballot papers are used, not EVMs. We too must move towards the same to uphold the true spirit of our democracy,” Reddy posted on X this morning.

The YSR Congress chief’s comment is significant as he joins the cause of INDIA’s opposition bloc leaders who have been flagging fears that the EVMs could be manipulated. The Election Commission dismissed those arguments and highlighted that strong safeguards make EVMs the most reliable voting system.

In the last five years, the YSRCP, although not a part of either the NDA or the UPA, provided critical support to the Narendra Modi government on key legislation. But in these elections, the BJP allied itself with its arch-rival, the N Chandrababu-led TDP, and the NDA bloc swept the polls in Andhra. The NDA alliance won 164 out of 175 seats in the Assembly polls, reducing the YSRCP’s score to just 11. Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the NDA won 21 and the YSRCP four.

In this context, Jagan Reddy’s post hints at a political realignment that may aggravate the ruling BJP’s problems in Parliament, especially now that it does not have a clear majority and needs its NDA partners to remain in power. The YSRCP now has four MPs in Lok Sabha and 11 in Rajya Sabha.

In a media interaction, YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy said his party may have lost power in Andhra Pradesh but not its strength in the Upper House. “Please remember that the BJP, the central government, needs our support to pass bills in Rajya Sabha. There should be no doubt. We are as strong as the TDP even though we have lost power in the state.”

Reddy, however, indicated that his party is open to extending support to the NDA government if the matter is in the interest of the country and Andhra Pradesh.

What is EVM row?

The debate over the reliability of EVMs has been revived weeks after the Lok Sabha poll results, thanks to a comment by ‘X’ boss and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Responding to a publication about electoral regularities in Puerto Rico. Pointing out the risks of tampering in EVMs, Musk tweeted: “We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, although small, is still too high.”

That comment opened the floodgates. Soon after, BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar said that Musk’s comment is a “huge, sweeping statement of generalization that implies that no one can build secure digital hardware.” The BJP leader said that while the Tesla CEO’s view may apply elsewhere, Indian EVMs are “custom-designed, secure and isolated from any network or medium” and “there is no way in.” The minister also offered Musk a tutorial.

Elon Musk, however, redoubled his bet. “Anything can be hacked,” he said. Chandrasekhar stood his ground and argued that while “anything is possible”, EVMs remain a reliable voting method compared to paper ballots.

Opposition leaders latched on to Musk’s comments and questioned the reliability of the EVMs.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said EVMs in India “are a ‘black box’ and no one is allowed to examine them.”

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief and Congress ally, shared Musk’s post. “Technology is there to eliminate problems, if they become a cause of problems, their use must be stopped. When the risks of EVM manipulation are being pointed out in various elections around the world and well-known technology experts are pointing out risks, the BJP must clarify the situation why they are determined to use electronic machines,” he said, demanding that the upcoming elections be held through ballot method.

The Electoral Commission maintains that the EVM voting method has strong technical and administrative safeguards.

Addressing the media after the general election results, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar attacked those questioning the EVMs. “Why accuse that poor man? Let him rest for a few days. Let EVM rest until the next elections. Then he will come out, then they will change his battery, then they will change his roles. Then they will abuse him again.” , but he will give good results. He has been showing similar results since the last elections 20-22, the government keeps changing,” he said.