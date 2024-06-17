Water shortage feared as snow persistence in Hindu Kush Himalaya hits record low

Snow persistence fell 17 percent below normal in the Ganges basin.

According to a new report, the Hindu Kush Himalaya is experiencing significantly less snow persistence this year, raising serious concerns about water security for downstream communities.

Leading experts from the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), a Nepal-based intergovernmental organization, have urged water management officials to initiate drought management strategies and preventive emergency water supply measures .

The Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region relies heavily on the cryosphere – frozen water on the Earth’s surface, including snow, permafrost and ice from glaciers, lakes and rivers. This frozen water is a critical source of fresh water for around 240 million (24 crore) people living in the HKH region and has far-reaching benefits for around 1.65 billion (165 crore). of people downstream.

Snowmelt accounts for about 23 percent of the total water flow of 12 major river basins originating from HKH. However, its contribution varies from one river to another and represents 74 percent of the flow of the Amu Darya, 77 percent of the flow of the Helmand and 40 percent of the flow of the Indus.

Monitoring shows snow levels are almost a fifth below normal across the region this year, with the most dramatic declines in the west, where its contribution to water supply is greatest.

Snow persistence fell 17 percent below normal in the Ganges basin and 14.6 percent below normal in the Brahmaputra basin, according to the Snow Update Report – 2024, released on Monday.

The Helmand River Basin shows the most significant drop in snow persistence, 31.8 percent below normal. Its previous lowest level was in 2018, with a reduction of 42 percent.

The Indus Basin has fallen 23.3 percent below normal, the lowest level in 22 years. The previous lowest year for this basin was 2018, with a deficit of 9.4 percent. The Mekong Basin had the least variation from normal, with snow persisting about 1 percent below normal.

“We have seen a pattern of decreasing amounts and persistence of snow across the Hindu Kush Himalaya, with 13 of the last 22 years recording below-normal seasonal snow persistence,” said ICIMOD cryosphere specialist Sher Muhammad, who He is also the author of the study. report.

“This is a wake-up call for researchers, policymakers and downstream communities. Reduced snow accumulation and fluctuating snow levels pose a serious risk of water shortages, especially this year,” he said.

Miriam Jackson, senior cryosphere specialist at ICIMOD, said agencies need to take proactive measures to address potential drought situations, especially in early summer. “Plans must be updated to adapt to water stress, and communities must be notified of the risks.” “Beyond that, it is clear that governments and people in this region need urgent support to adapt to the changes in snow patterns that carbon emissions have already locked in. G20 countries must reduce emissions faster than ever to avoid even more changes that could be disastrous to the main population centers and industries that depend on melting snow in the mountains,” he said.

Experts said promoting rainwater harvesting and establishing local water committees can help mitigate the immediate impacts of below-normal snowfall on water supply in the HKH region.

However, to ensure long-term resilience to climate change, countries that share transboundary rivers must collaborate to update their water management laws. These actions are crucial to addressing water shortages in South Asia, which depends on melting ice, they said.

