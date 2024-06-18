Watch: Angry Pakistani star Haris Rauf runs to hit trolling fan thinking he’s Indian. So…

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf was involved in a war of words with a man in Florida. Rauf, who was strolling around the city with his wife, lost his cool with the man, who must have said something that the Pakistan pacer didn’t like or like. As Rauf ran towards the man to attack him, some people stopped him from doing so. Even Rauf’s wife tried to stop him, but the star pacer’s manager managed to free himself from her grip. Rauf and the man exchanged some expletives, but the people around them did a great job of keeping the duo from hitting each other.

In a viral video, Rauf even referred to the man as “Hoga Indian (must be Indian).”

However, the man responded by saying, “Pakistani hoon (I’m from Pakistan).”

Rauf’s wife constantly tried to calm him down, but the cricketer seemed visibly upset as the man constantly confronted and argued with him.

Kalesh b/wa Fan and Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf (Haris Rauf Fight His wife tried to stop her, Haris: Ye indian hi hoga

Guy- hu Pakistani)



pic.twitter.com/e4DpwX0b4S – Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 18, 2024

A heated argument between Haris Rauf and a fan in the United States. pic.twitter.com/d2vt8guI1m -Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2024

The fans must behave, the players are with their families and they also have a personal life. Abusing and singing is not the way! Disgusting behavior Haris Rauf was furious, this is not good. #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/tc9EhcW3j1 – Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 18, 2024

Pakistan players have received harsh criticism following the team’s elimination from the T20 World Cup in the group stage.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and five other players including Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Azam Khan decided to spend their holidays in London before returning to Pakistan after their disastrous World Cup campaign. T20.

The six players will not land in Pakistan with the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

The aforementioned players plan to spend time with friends and family in London.

Some are also thinking about playing in local leagues in the UK, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

(With IANS inputs)