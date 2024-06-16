Was Shubman Gill sent back to India due to ‘disciplinary matter’? India coach reveals the truth

India’s T20 World Cup group stage campaign came to an end on Saturday after their final match against Canada collapsed due to a poor outfield in Florida. With seven points from three matches, India qualified for the Super 8 phase as the leaders of Group A. With the Indian team set to travel to the Caribbean for the next round, Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan, who were part of the traveling reserves contingent of four men, will be released from the team, and the duo will fly back to India.

Only Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed, the other two reserves who will travel, will accompany the rest of the players in the Caribbean stage of the tournament.

In recent days, there have been rumors on social media that Gill will be sent back to India due to “disciplinary issues”. However, India’s batting coach denied the rumors and said that everything was planned beforehand.

Rathour revealed that the mangament had made the decision before the tournament that only two reserve players would join the team for the Caribbean match.

“This was a plan from the beginning. When we arrive in the US, four players will be reunited. After that, two will be released and two will travel with us to the West Indies. So, this plan was made from the beginning from The team was selected. This was planned, so we are just following it,” Rathour said during a press conference.

Speaking about the India vs Canada flop, Rathour said the decision was made in the best interest of both teams, admitting that they would have loved to get some match practice before the Super 8 stage.

“Some reserve players are being released. Of course, that concern is always there when you play in conditions that are not ideal. So the decision to play or not play is up to the referees. So as a team we didn’t have “But if the game had happened, that would have helped us a lot. We were looking forward to playing a good game of cricket,” he added.

“When you play a match in conditions like this, there’s always a concern that an injury could happen. You’re already in Super 8 and you don’t want that to happen. That’s the last thing you want to happen before you go into the serious category.” part of the tournament,” he added.

India will play Afghanistan in their first match of the Super 8 phase on Thursday, June 20 in Barbados.