War of words between BJP and Maharashtra ally over RSS leader’s article

Mumbai:

The BJP and its ally in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party, appear to have faced a difficult road after their rivals, the INDIA alliance, won more Lok Sabha seats in the state. On Thursday, the two sides engaged in a war of words over an article in Organiser, a weekly newspaper known to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The article criticized the BJP for contesting the elections along with Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

The INDIA bloc won 30 seats in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. The BJP and its allies won 17, of which the NCP won only one. Maharashtra sends the second highest representative (48) to the Lok Sabha, only after Uttar Pradesh’s 80.

The BJP has reportedly launched an internal survey to assess whether they should contest alone in the Assembly elections due later this year.

In an article, a senior RSS leader questioned the BJP’s decision to enter into an alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, calling the move “ill-advised”.

“Why was this reckless step taken? BJP supporters felt hurt as they had fought against this Congress ideology for years and were persecuted. In one fell swoop, the BJP reduced its brand value,” wrote Ratan Sharda of RSS in the article.

“Maharashtra is a prime example of unnecessary politicking and avoidable manipulations. Well-performing MPs were ignored to please newcomers,” he added.

However, Rajya Sabha MP and NCP leader Praful Patel said the article should not be seen as a sign that all is not well between the two allies. “An article in a weekly newspaper does not reflect the BJP’s stand. It should not be interpreted that way,” he said.

However, NCP youth wing leader Sooraj Chavan lashed out saying that when the BJP performs well, credit is given to the hard work of the RSS, but the defeat is attributed to Ajit Pawar.

Responding, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said: “The RSS is like a father figure to all of us. There is no need to comment on the RSS. Sooraj Chavan should not have rushed to comment on the organisation. The BJP does not has made comments against the NCP. It would be better if these issues were discussed during the NDA meetings.”

The first signs of discord between the two parties emerged when the NCP denied a Minister of State post in the new government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel expressed their desire to take up a cabinet position and rejected the offer.

The NCP’s argument is that Patel, as a former cabinet minister, is too senior a figure to hold the position of junior minister. Ajit Pawar told reporters that his party is “ready to wait” for that cabinet position.

Patel was equally resolute, telling reporters: “I was a minister in the previous cabinet (in the Congress-led UPA government and being appointed MoS (Minister of State) is a demotion.”

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra along with the BJP and the Shiv Sena, managed to win only one seat (Raigad) out of the four it contested in the Lok Sabha elections. He also lost the prestige battle in Baramati, where Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar was defeated by the sitting MP of the rival NCP faction and her cousin Supriya Sule.

The Indo-Asian News Service, citing anonymous sources, reported that following the results, the BJP is considering continuing the alliance with Ajit Pawar or not.

“These polls have been launched to find out how the party will get a simple majority on its own. Besides, the polls will also show how the BJP will perform in alliance with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. It will also gauge the mood on whether to continue its alliance with the NCP,” a BJP source told IANS.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP’s score this time, 240, was much lower than its tally of 303 in 2019 and the 282 seats it won in 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, registered strong growth, winning 99 seats compared to It won 52 seats in 2019 and 44 in 2014. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing tough competition and defying all exit poll predictions.