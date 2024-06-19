Virat Kohli ‘frustrated’, Team India drops big hint on XI ahead of Super 8 clash

Friendly conditions in the Caribbean have brought Kuldeep Yadav into the mix for India’s first T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Afghanistan on Thursday. Kuldeep, India’s top spinner across all formats, was benched for the league stage of the tournament as the team played with three specialist pacers and two finger spinners in Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, extending the batting to the number 8.

Captain Rohit Sharma has already emphasized on using four all-rounders (two pacers and two spin players) to balance the playing eleven. Therefore, he is unlikely to make concessions on that front. So the only way Kuldeep fits into the XI is if India drops a third pacer.

Kuldeep, like the initial practice session, had an extended bowling session on Tuesday. He bowled Rohit and Virat Kohli, who employed the slow sweep against the wrist spinners.

With head coach Rahul Dravid watching, Kuldeep was bowling on an imaginary pitch against Rohit, who was bowled by left-arm spin early in the session.

If the ball turns in the main square as much as it has in the nets, recruiting Kuldeep seems like a no-brainer. That said, one can never be sure how the field will behave on game day.

It could be a good batting wicket as Australia piled up 201 against arch-rivals England in the league stage of the competition here.

“The pitch should also rotate in the middle, maybe not as much as it does in the nets, but it will definitely rotate. Spinners have proven to be quite useful throughout the Caribbean so far. I don’t think India will make any changes, they wouldn’t want to. compromise their batting,” said a former international who was present at the scene.

Two days before the game, all members of the team attended training on Tuesday. The 15 arrived on Monday.

Kohli, looking to get back into the runs, had a long hit, most of it knocked down before moving to the adjacent net to face Kuldeep and Khaleel Ahmed. Kohli intercepted most of the balls against Kuldeep, but missed a few off Khaleel, leaving him frustrated.

A shower briefly interrupted the session before Rohit and company returned to the nets.

