Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma dismiss ‘wrong side of 30’ warning after Gautam Gambhir’s India coach interview

Former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir is reportedly leading the race to replace Rahul Dravid as the new head coach of the men’s national team. Gambhir gave his interview to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday and another round will reportedly be held on Wednesday. As the cricket world awaits the official announcement, Gambhir is said to be the hot favorite for the job. With Kolkata Knight Riders mentor eyeing the job, former India opener Aakash Chopra issued a warning to aging Indian stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

“Gautam Gambhir has given the interview. It has been said that it was a virtual interview unlike WV Raman who gave a fantastic presentation. I just read that. Gautam Gambhir is the favorite in this race. It has been said everywhere and we I have understood that too,” Chopra said in a video on her Youtube channel.

“I’m saying it will be an interesting mandate because you will have to manage the transition here, and that is never an easy thing. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, maybe Ravindra Jadeja, especially their T20 roles, there are a lot of people who are in the wrong side of 30, 35 and 37-year-olds, including Ravichandran Ashwin,” he added.

Gambhir’s contract, if awarded, will run until the conclusion of the 2027 ODI World Cup. In this period, many current superstars of the team will be closer to 40 than 30. Therefore, Chopra believes that They could make some important decisions while preparing the roadmap for the future.

“In the next three or four years, when the 2027 World Cup comes, you will have to prepare your team for that. There will also be a WTC in 2027 and a T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in 2026. So it is very important “A roadmap will have to be prepared,” he stated.

“It’s not going to be easy because transitions are said to be the most difficult. A very important job is not to let performance go down when transitions occur. Secondly, transitions happen appropriately when you communicate well because you need to explain the reasons.” to the players who are being retained and fired,” Chopra said.