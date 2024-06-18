Vir Das tells Zepto to ‘stop sending you notifications’, company responds

Nowadays, every company uses push notifications for their mobile applications. While these pop-ups can convey reminders, updates, promotions, and more, after a while they become annoying to the user. Many are irritated by the constant buzzing. Recently, comedian Vir Das took to social media to ask fast trading company Zepto to “stop” bombarding him with notifications. The company reacted to the same and said that they would stop “flirting” with him.

While sharing a screenshot of the notifications on Instagram, the Emmy winner wrote, “I don’t care if you’re thirsty. Your eggplant needs to leave my mushroom button alone. I don’t want my choco to be full. I’m not.” . your paneer. He wrote in the caption: “Zepto. Stop,” along with a laughing emoji. The screenshot showed that Zepto sent four notifications in less than ten minutes.

One of the alert messages read, “Vir: I’m thirsty,” while another added, “You’re like paneer.” A third continued: “You are so beautiful, Vir.” The last notification added: “May we interest you in a cookie?” along with a heart emoji.

The company took note of the same and wrote in the comments section, “No more flirting with Vir. You’ve been telling everyone about us.”

Since being shared more than seven hours ago, the post has racked up more than 16,000 likes on the social media platform.

“Guys, please stop sending me this,” added comedian Rohan Joshi.

Another person added: “Zepto is flirting with Bro.”

“The best part is they’re all there in 10 minutes,” said a third user.

One person said: “Swiggy does the same to me.”

“Marketing Rizz….!!” commented one Instagram user.

“Zepto’s Friend notifications are stupidly intrusive. I regret giving them my number because they send so many SMS every day. The spam is ridiculous. 100% get burned by behavior like this,” another user added.

Some also suggested Mr Das to turn off notifications completely.