Vijayendra’s son on POCSO case against BJP’s BS Yediyurappa

The court directed BS Yediyurappa to appear before the probe agency on June 17.

Bengaluru:

BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Friday reacted to the Karnataka High Court restraining the CID from arresting his father and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa in a POCSO case, and said the truth will prevail in the ” temple of justice.”

Hours earlier, the top court restrained the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting the veteran BJP leader in the case lodged against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

He also directed Mr. Yediyurappa to appear before the CID probing the case on June 17.

In a post on social media platform Undaunted, he will gain victory over these conspiracies by following the path of justice.” He further said that Yediyurappa’s respect for the law of the land has been demonstrated by the high court’s decision to grant him interim bail in the case today. “Yediyurappa is not someone who turns his back on investigations,” he said.

“We firmly believe that the truth will prevail in the temple of justice in the days to come,” he added in his post.

A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa in the POCSO case registered on March 14 this year.

The CID Special Investigation Team had gone to the First Fast Track Court to seek an arrest warrant against him as he did not appear for questioning on Wednesday.

Yediyurappa had sought time to join the investigation.

According to the police, Mr. Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (Sexual Harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged who sexually abused him. her daughter during a meeting on February 2 of this year, at her residence here Dollars Colony.

Yediyurappa, who denied the charge and said he would fight the case legally, had filed two separate petitions in the high court, seeking anticipatory bail and quashing of the FIR.

