Vijay Mallya’s son to marry his girlfriend in week-long wedding festivities

Sidhartha Mallya, son of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, is set to marry his long-time girlfriend Jasmine. In a post on Instagram, Mallya shared a photo with Jasmine and captioned it, “Wedding week has begun… #wedding #ily.” The photo shows the couple hugging and posing in a frame of flowers.

Mallya had proposed to his girlfriend on Halloween 2023. The former model shared the news by posting photos of the couple, in Halloween costumes, on social media. In one of the pictures, Mr Mallya, dressed as a Halloween pumpkin, is seen kneeling and proposing to Jasmine, who is wearing a witch costume. In the second image, the happy couple poses for the camera with Jasmine showing off her engagement ring on her finger.

Former actor and model Mallya has written two books on mental health and is an advocate for mental health awareness among the youth. While his book, “If I’m Honest: A Memoir of My Mental Health Journey,” chronicles his own journey toward mental health, his second book, “Sad-Glad,” is a children’s book described as a ” companion for a boring day.”

He first made headlines as the manager of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and then appeared as a judge on ‘The Hunt for The Kingfisher Calendar Girl 2013’. His father, Vijay Mallya, is the former chairman of UB Group, an Indian conglomerate primarily in the liquor business.

Mallya was born in Los Angeles, California, and grew up in London and the United Arab Emirates. She studied at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London, and then attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

After graduating from drama school, Mallya began working as a model and actor. He has appeared in several films and television shows, including the sex comedy film Brahman Naman. He also hosted an online video show and worked as a marketing manager for Guinness.