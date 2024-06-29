Video of Indian woman drying clothes on Dubai hotel balcony divides internet

“Mom duties,” commented Atlantis, The Palm Hotel.

A video of an Indian woman drying clothes on the balcony of an ultra-luxury hotel in Dubai has gone viral on social media and prompted a response from the hotel itself. On Instagram, user Pallavi Venkatesh recorded a video of her mother hanging clothes to dry on the balcony of Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. The clip also showed another balcony with clothes hanging to dry in the sun. “Moms just be moms at Palm Atlantis,” the clip’s text read.

The video, shared just a few days ago, has taken the internet by storm with users either praising or criticising the Indian woman. The clip also prompted a response from the hotel. “Mummy duties,” Atlantis, The Palm Hotel commented on the viral video with a clapping emoji. “We hope you enjoyed your stay! (We included a retractable drying cord in each bathroom, so you can dry your clothes over the tub),” it added.

The user responded to the hotel’s comment by saying that he did not have enough time to dry his clothes and preferred to dry them quickly in Dubai’s climate.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, some users applauded the mother-daughter duo and wrote: “When you are rich enough to book hotel rooms in Palm Atlantis, then you shouldn’t worry about what people think of you or how whatever your manners, plus this is the most effective way to dry clothes.

“You can take mom out of India, but taking India out of mom is simply impossible,” joked another. “I love the title. The problem is that people give a lot of importance to even those small, beautiful moments… more than luxury, they are those moments that one remembers from vacation,” wrote one user.

However, some users also criticised the act. “This is rude in other countries. Respect the rules of the hotel you are staying at,” commented one user. “It is illegal to do this in Dubai! You can be fined, check the laws,” added another.

“The problem with desi parents is the toxicity that whatever they do is okay. This is how our generation has been feeling ashamed of our parents our whole lives,” a third user expressed.

