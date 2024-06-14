Video: Dramatic helicopter rescue of a couple who collapsed near Joshua Tree

A couple hiking near Joshua Tree was rescued from a rugged trail over the weekend, prompting warnings from officials about participating in outdoor activities in the sweltering heat.

The dramatic helicopter rescue, captured on video by Riverside County sheriff’s officials, occurred Sunday night after the couple called 911 for medical help on Ladder Canyon Trail in Mecca, according to the Sheriff’s Department. .

Sheriff’s deputies found the couple huddled on the ground, with the man apparently shielding the woman from the elements with his body and clothing. Rescuers flew them out of the area separately and took them to a hospital for treatment.

The man had reported that his girlfriend was dehydrated and her condition was described as “serious,” a rescuer said in an Instagram post. mail chronicle of the rescue. But no further details were provided about the couple’s injuries.

Temperatures in inland desert regions are expected to reach dangerous triple-digit levels over the weekend.

Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley and surrounding areas will reach highs of 103 to 108, said Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. It will likely be even warmer in the Coachella Valley, including Palm Springs and Indio, where highs are projected to reach between 110 and 114 degrees. Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days of the week, she said.

Temperatures should drop several degrees through Sunday.

Rescuers lift a hiker into a helicopter near Joshua Tree on June 9, 2024. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

“This is really one of the first heat events of the season, so people are not yet acclimated to this level of heat,” Adams said. “So you may experience negative side effects from the heat faster than you probably would” later in the summer.

He said those planning outdoor activities or working in extreme heat should do so early in the day or later in the evening to avoid the hottest hours and should stay hydrated and drink more water than usual. He encouraged people to wear light, loose-fitting clothing and sunscreen.

“Make sure you monitor yourself and the people close to you, do body checks and realize how the heat is affecting you before it’s too late,” Adams said.

Signs of heat exhaustion can include cold, pale skin, headaches, dizziness, weakness and nausea, weather officials said. They added that pets should be kept indoors.