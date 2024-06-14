Victim in Darshan case died of shock and hemorrhage, post-mortem report reveals

Actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda are accused in the murder case.

Bengaluru:

The man tortured and murdered allegedly by popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa died due to shock and hemorrhage, according to the autopsy report.

The autopsy found 15 injuries on the body of Renuka Swamy, who was allegedly beaten to death by the actor and his aides.

Renuka Swamy was kidnapped from Chitradurga in Karnataka for her comments on the social media posts of Pavithra Gowda, Mr. Thoogudeepa’s girlfriend.

Renuka Swamy’s body had injuries and marks on her head, abdomen, chest and other parts. The autopsy report stated that her head hit a mini truck parked in a shed in Bengaluru, where she was brought from Chitradurga. The police have confiscated this vehicle.

The police also recovered wooden logs, a leather belt and a rope used to torture Renuka Swamy.

Thoogudeepa had allegedly placed three men to take the blame for the murder, but during interrogation they were exposed, the police said, adding that he offered the three rupees 5 lakh each.

“It is a heinous crime. He (Darshan Thoogudeepa) has to face the consequences… there will be no government interference. There is no place for that,” Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday.

Earlier today, a driver identified as Ravi, who had taken Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru, 200 km away, surrendered before the police. Another accused, Raghu alias Raghavendra, along with others, arranged Ravi’s taxi and boarded him in Chitradurga town.

Ravi went into hiding after dropping them off in Bengaluru. Later, he approached the Chitradurga taxi association, who told him to surrender to the police, sources said.

Raghu ran a fan club of the Kannada actor in Chitradurga. The actor hired him to collect information about Renuka Swamy, police said. Renuka Swamy’s wife alleged that he was kidnapped near her house.

The actor and his assistants dumped the body next to a road. A food delivery driver saw the body and called the police.

CCTV footage shows two cars, one of them linked to Mr Thoogudeepa, leaving the area after dumping the body.