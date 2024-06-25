Venkaiah Naidu on 17 months in jail

Venkaiah Naidu is former Vice President of India.

The “darkness” of the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government in June 1975 “should be known to the youth of today as they are the future of the country”, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu told NDTV on Tuesday. , on the 50th anniversary of that Emergency.

“I am very particular, students today know what happened in the country in 1975… during the Emergency. They must know why it was imposed, how it was applied and how it was lifted. All this must be known by young people because they are the future of the country,” Naidu said.

Naidu, a senior member of the ruling BJP who was also a Union Minister, Rajya Sabha MP and his party’s national president, spent 17 and a half months in prison during the Emergency.

“At that moment I was sitting in a student meeting. Suddenly I received a message that said: ‘The emergency is going to be imposed’. They told us: ‘please go underground’. That was the message… “

The message, Naidu explained, came from the ABVP, or Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the youth wing of the BJP. “So it wasn’t a familiar word to us…” he chuckled.

“So I escaped from the meeting, went to another city and changed my clothes. For two and a half months I avoided arrest and distributed anti-Emergency pamphlets.”

“One day, when I was returning to Vijayawada to return a scooter that belonged to my friend, the manager of a theater where I distributed pamphlets… he was my friend… I was telling the police, ‘You are looking for Venkaiah Naidu? That guy is innocent. He doesn’t know anything about all this.”

Naidu explained that the police were waiting for him and he was quickly arrested.

“The reason for my arrest was that I invited Jayaprakash Narayan (a prominent freedom fighter and political leader who opposed the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) to the university. I was then president of the Students’ Union… he came and he addressed the students, and I was very impressed.”

“I wasn’t in politics then. I was arrested under MISA, or Maintenance of Internal Security Act.”

MISA was a controversial law passed by the then union government that gave Mrs. Gandhi and law enforcement agencies sweeping powers to detain people endlessly and without a warrant.

“We jokingly used to call it the ‘Indira Security Maintenance Act’,” he smiled.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP’s charge and posted on

“Just to cling to power, the then Congress government ignored all democratic principles and turned the nation into a jail. Anyone who did not agree with the Congress was tortured and harassed. Socially regressive policies were unleashed to attack the weaker sectors,” he said. .

The Prime Minister has referred to the Emergency several times this week, as the first session of the new Lok Sabha begins and the BJP and Congress prepare for a fierce tussle over several issues, including the leaked exams for UGC-NET and NEET- . UG competitive tests.

Also on Tuesday, Modi attacked Congress on the issue, calling the emergency a “black spot” in the history of Indian democracy.

The prime minister’s comments drew a harsh response from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who said Modi spoke of a 50-year period but ignored the “undeclared emergency” of the last decade.

The BJP won a third consecutive term after the general elections in April, May and June, thanks to a strong performance by the National Democratic Alliance partners.

The BJP won only 240 seats (32 short of the majority), but 53 from the NDA, including 28 from Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s JDU, ensured a third consecutive victory for Modi’s party.

