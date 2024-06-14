Vadodara residents oppose allotment of housing to Muslim woman in Hindu area

Motnath Residency is a government housing project for families of low income groups (Representational)

Vadodara:

Several residents of a housing complex built by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) under a scheme of the Gujarat government have been staging protests against the allotment of an apartment to a Muslim woman, saying the locality is meant only for Hindus.

Demanding cancellation of the allotted apartment, the residents warned to intensify their agitation and take the matter before the State and the Centre.

The beneficiary said that although she was assigned the house six years ago, she was unable to move out due to opposition from other residents.

Residents say houses cannot be allocated to members of minority communities because the Harni area, where the complex is located, is a Hindu locality and falls under the Disturbed Areas Act, which prohibits the sale of property by members of one religious community to others. from another without prior approval of the district collector in areas declared as “disturbed areas”.

Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Dilip Rana said he has received representation from residents of Motnath Residency in Harni area and a suitable decision will be taken after studying all relevant documents.

“I have just received a communication from the residents. I will check all the documents and then take a suitable decision. We have a provision under which Hindus and Muslims are given flats in their respective areas. This applies to housing complexes situated in disturbed areas. We have to check if this society falls into that category,” he said.

Motnath Residency, which has nearly 460 apartments, is VMC’s housing project for families from low-income groups under the state government’s Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

Residents have been protesting and writing letters to different authorities after a Muslim woman, who currently lives elsewhere, was allocated a house in 2018.

“Although I was allotted the house in 2018, I could not move out due to opposition from other residents. Even today there is no solution in sight. I am currently living elsewhere with my son,” he said.

More than 50 residents of Motnath Residency today protested near the main gate of the society demanding that the allotment be cancelled.

“Although the entire area is under the Disturbed Areas Act, one apartment in this society, which has 12 towers, has been allotted to a Muslim woman. We don’t know how this allocation was made. We all buy apartments in this society thinking that we will be able to live in peace because of that law,” said Jitendra Parmar, one of the resident agitators.

“We are not against anyone. We just want him to be allotted a house in his area so that everyone can live in peace. Despite our protest, the VMC did not transfer his apartment to another project. If the allotment is not cancelled, we can We will intensify our agitation and organize protests in Gandhinagar and Delhi,” Parmar said.

Another agitated resident supported him.

“This is a Hindu area and there is a provision that minorities should not be allotted flats in Hindu areas. However, since a flat has been allotted to a person from a minority community, other residents have been protesting for years and in the past we have also given a memorandum to the authorities, but the VMC does not cancel the allotment,” said a resident who did not wish to be identified.

“The VMC earlier announced that minorities would be allotted houses in their areas like Tandalja and Akota. If our demand is not met, we will stage protests in front of the offices and residences of corporators, MLAs and MPs. Gherao Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Gandhinagar if the issue is not resolved,” he said.

The Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, 1991, commonly known as the Disturbed Areas Act, aims to prevent forced sale of properties in communally sensitive areas.

Under this Act, permission from the district collector is mandatory for sale or transfer of property in areas notified as “disturbed” to ensure that the sale has not been made out of necessity or duress and to check that the seller has received compensation fair price.

This law is currently in force in some areas of the cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Khambhat, Bharuch, Kapadvanj, Anand and Godhra.

