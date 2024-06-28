Vacillating Joe Biden and forceful Donald Trump face off in presidential debate

US presidential debate 2024: It was the first debate between a president and a former president

Atlanta, United States:

A wavering Joe Biden struggled Thursday to hold off a forceful offensive from Donald Trump as the two traded personal insults in the gripping first debate of a closely contested presidential race.

A bombastic Trump lashed out at his successor, calling him a failure on the economy and on the world stage. Biden tried to fight back, but his speech was halting, as he spoke rapidly in a soft, halting voice and stumbled several times.

It was the first-ever debate between a president and a former president, and both accused each other of being the worst ever. Trump and Biden, who were the oldest presidents when they were first elected, even accused each other of being childish while arguing about their golf swings.

Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, did not shake hands as they walked to their respective podiums at CNN headquarters in Atlanta. There was no live audience and their microphones were muted while the other spoke — rules agreed upon as they launch a campaign in a deeply polarized country.

Biden, who was reported to have a cold, hit Trump with clearly rehearsed lines as he sought to remind millions of viewers that Trump would be the first convicted felon in the White House.

“Think of all the civil penalties they have. How many billions of dollars do they owe in civil penalties for sexually assaulting a woman in public,” Biden said, “and for having sex with a porn star that night, while his wife was pregnant?”

“You have the morals of a stray cat,” Biden said.

Trump, a veteran of rallies and reality TV, spoke loudly as he ran through a long list of complaints about Biden’s record.

“It’s a disgrace what’s happened to our country over the last four years,” Trump said. “I’m friends with a lot of people. They can’t believe what’s happened to the United States of America. We’re no longer respected.”

Trump attempted to take advantage of Biden’s speech, at one point saying, “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either.”

Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s former communications director, acknowledged that “it was a really disappointing performance” by the president in the debate.

“I don’t think there’s any other way to look at it,” he told CNN after the debate.

Attack on the economic record

Biden immediately attacked Trump when asked about persistent inflation, saying he inherited an economy in “free fall.”

Trump said he ran “the greatest economy in the history of our country.”

“We have never done so well. Everyone was surprised that other countries copied us,” he said.

Biden responded: “Well, look, the biggest economy in the world? He’s the only one who thinks that.”

In one of the most personal attacks, Biden cited accounts that Trump had described soldiers who died in the Normandy landings as “stupid” and mentioned his own son Beau, who served in Iraq and later died of cancer.

“My son was not a loser, he was not a fool. You are the fool. You are the loser,” Biden said.

Trump denied the remarks and repeatedly accused Biden of being inconsistent.

Clash over global role

On the world stage, Trump accused Biden — who is facing a backlash from sectors of his Democratic base for his support for Israel — of failing to help Israel “finish the job” against Hamas.

“He doesn’t want to do it. He’s become like a Palestinian, but they don’t like him because he’s a very bad Palestinian, he’s a weak Palestinian,” Trump said.

Trump described Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan as the “most embarrassing moment in our country’s history” and said it encouraged Russia to invade Ukraine.

Biden, however, noted that he was the first recent president not to have soldiers at risk overseas.

Trump and Biden also clashed over abortion and immigration, key issues for their respective bases.

Biden, attacking Trump for appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, the decision that allowed for nationwide abortion rights, said: “What they’ve done has been a terrible thing.”

Some Democratic supporters were quick to express anxiety about Biden’s performance.

At a watch party in San Francisco, Hazel Reitz said she would still vote for Biden, but added, “I can’t understand a word he says. Isn’t that sad?”

Julian Zelizer, a historian at Princeton University, said Biden supporters will be “extremely concerned.”

“Biden fueled the basic perception that has continued to overshadow him,” he said.

One candidate not on stage was Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a member of the historic political dynasty who is running an anti-establishment campaign but failed to meet CNN’s standard of reaching 15 percent in four national surveys.

Kennedy, by contrast, spent the 90 minutes of the Biden-Trump debate answering questions on a live broadcast.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)