USA vs Ireland LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan in trouble due to USA vs IRE release delay, upcoming inspection in…

United States vs Ireland LIVE, T20 World Cup 2024, LIVE Updates: The game draw was delayed due to humidity on the Turf Ground outfield at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida. The umpires inspected the conditions at 8 pm and decided to have another one an hour later i.e. at 9 pm IST. Both the United States and Pakistan have their fate in the Super Eight depending on tonight’s match. If the United States wins this match or this match is abandoned, the team will advance to the next round and Pakistan will be eliminated. However, if the United States loses the match, Pakistan will still be alive in the race to the Super 8. In that case, Babar Azam and Co. will need to beat Ireland on June 16 to advance to the next round. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

Here are the live updates from the T20 World Cup game between USA and Ireland:













June142024 20:04 (IST) USA vs IRE Live: Inspection underway Inspection is currently underway at the Turf Ground at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida. It is not currently raining, although conditions appear cloudy. The referees observe the ground conditions during the move, followed by a long discussion.

June142024 19:53 (IST) USA vs IRE Live: Better conditions now Here is good news for Pakistan fans and also for cricket fans. The sun in Florida. The staff is already on the spot to dry the ground. We are only 7 minutes away from the next inspection.



June142024 19:36 (IST) USA vs IRE Live: Delayed Release Here’s some bad news for Pakistan cricket team fans: The toss of the game was delayed due to wet outfields. An inspection is scheduled at 8 pm IST.

June142024 19:24 (IST) USA vs IRE Live: A golden opportunity The United States, debutants in the T20 World Cup, have a golden opportunity to reach the Super-Eight stage of the tournament. Simply win this game and get the distinction. Better said than done, as Ireland, a team that can surprise any opponent, stands in their way.

June142024 7:10 pm (IST) USA vs IRE live: Hope for Pakistan! The Pakistan team must be happy at the moment as the weather in Florida has improved and it looks like the match between USA and Ireland could take place. Remember, if the match is abandoned or the United States wins, Pakistan is eliminated from the tournament.





June142024 18:36 (IST) USA vs IRE Live: Threat of rain over the game Accuweather predicted about a 98 percent chance of rain in Central Broward Reginal Park on Friday. However, during game hours the probability of rain remains at 74 percent. The city will also witness some storms during the course of the day.

June142024 18:34 (IST) USA vs IRE Live: Match that also interests Pak With India already in the Super 8 stage of Group A, the US can join them with a win against Ireland. Pakistan, who are also in Group A, will closely follow Friday’s match in Fort Lauderhale, hoping for an Irish victory. Pakistan will also face Ireland on Sunday, but that match will be irrelevant if the United States gets even a point on Friday. USA has 4 points after playing 3 matches while Pakistan has 2 points after 3 matches.

June142024 6:25 pm (IST) Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the T20 World Cup Group A match between the United States and Ireland. Stay tuned for live score and game related updates.