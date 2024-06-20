US supports Tibetans, congressman says after meeting with Dalai Lama

US Congressman Michael McCaul said: “Human rights are very important to the people of the United States.”

New Delhi:

The Tibet Policy Bill was very popular in the US Congress and was “a voice of a nation, showing that the US stands with the people of Tibet,” Committee Chairman said of Foreign Affairs of the US House of Representatives, Michael McCaul, who led a delegation that met the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, told NDTV in an exclusive interview today. “Tibet has never been part of China. That is simply a lie. The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) sends disinformation,” he added.

China has watched cautiously as the unprecedented bipartisan delegation, led by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and McCaul, arrived in India and met the Dalai Lama, underscoring an acceleration of the diplomatic initiative American on a long-pending human rights issue.

India, which welcomed the Dalai Lama in 1959, has long supported the Tibetan cause and the Tibetan government-in-exile based in Dharamshala. The visit comes amid India’s strained relationship with China following the last standoff in Ladakh four years ago, which is yet to be resolved.

Pushing for Tibet’s autonomy within China, the US delegation had presented the Dalai Lama with a copy of the Resolve Tibet Act, a bipartisan bill that pledges US support for Tibet, counters the Chinese narrative and aims promote dialogue between the Dalai Lama and Beijing. The bill, passed by the US Senate and House of Representatives, awaits US President Joe Biden’s signature to become law.

In his interview with NDTV, McCaul said, “Human rights are very important to the people of the United States” and cited the case of two women who managed to escape torture in prisons in China.

When asked what the United States’ message was to China, which has already criticized the visit, he said: “Do not destroy the culture of these people, their religion… Every people and country has the right to self-determination.”

Earlier today, China had asked the United States to respect its sensitivities on issues related to Tibet and suggested that the Dalai Lama “correct” its policy proposals before it could hold talks with him.

“We urge the United States to clearly see the sensitivity and importance of issues related to Xizang and seriously respect China’s core interests in its comments on Xizang, refrain from any way with the Dalai group and stop sending wrong signals to the world.” said the Chinese. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

He also criticized reports of statements by Tibet’s government-in-exile that it will use the new US law to get China to the negotiating table and urge other countries to pressure Beijing.

“The so-called Tibet government-in-exile is an openly separatist political group and an illegal organization that totally violates China’s constitution and laws. It is not recognized by any country,” he said.