US security body seeks pact with India to end new passenger inspection

US transportation safety agency seeks comprehensive pact with India to end new passenger screening

Washington:

The US transportation security agency has sought a single “comprehensive agreement” with India to end new passenger screening, saying the “truly powerful” concept will raise global aviation security standards.

Addressing the India-US Aviation Summit. held here on Tuesday, David Pekoske, administrator of the US Transportation Security Administration (USTSA), said the single-window security concept is “very achievable” between countries.

“I think comprehensive security is something very tangible and very accessible between India and the United States,” he said.

“It is a concept that accelerates the flow of passengers and luggage to their destinations by eliminating duplication of security checks at transfer points,” Pekoske said.

He said that in the case of a single-stop agreement, passengers arriving at an airport in another country and having a connecting domestic flight would not need to be screened again and their checked bags would go from one plane to another.

Pekoske called it a “really powerful” concept and said it raises global aviation safety standards.

“Flights arriving in the United States are safer. If there is a reverse agreement between the United States and India where American checks satisfy Indian requirements, that means flights to India would also be safer. Requires regular exchange of information,” he said.

“Improvements in security processes are required to maintain the agreement. It produces a reduction in security costs through better allocation of resources, reduces flight connection times and missed connections, and improves the experience of passengers.” passengers,” he said.

Pekoske said the two countries should consider signing a memorandum of agreement to share sensitive security information.

“We have a classification category of information that is not classified in the true sense of classified material, but is sensitive enough to need additional protections,” he said.

He said that whenever sensitive security information is shared, which is critical for a growing partnership, it is necessary to have a memorandum of agreement that covers aspects of that sharing agreement.

He noted that both the TSA and India’s transportation security posture were born from a cruel tragedy.

For India, it was the bombing of Air India Flight 182 “Kanishka” in 1985, while for the TSA, it was the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“These tragic events were paradigm shifts in the way we both thought about transportation safety that continues today,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his address at the summit, US Federal Aviation Administrator Michael Whitaker said India and the US must work together on issues such as aviation security.

Stating that security is a team sport, he said sharing data between the two countries can enable better identification and mitigation of risks in the sector.

“Our (U.S. and Indian) national aviation systems are inextricably linked to a single global network,” he said, adding that the two countries have contiguous airspace, integrated supply chains and international services that connect their economies and people. .

“We need to work together on issues like safety, we need to share ideas and innovations, especially on how to safely incorporate some of these new technologies into our airspace,” he said.

Noting that the two countries have different systems that will take different approaches to solving challenges, he said: “We can and must work together to share best practices and learn from each other.” “We all have an interest in increasing safety within our respective countries, but we must work together to increase the level of safety in the global aviation system,” she added.

“This means sharing data. Sharing information allows us to better identify and mitigate risks before they become accidents and even before they become flaws in the security layers of our system,” he added.

“When I started in aviation, accidents were unfortunately not uncommon. They were almost annual events, and safety regulators learned from those accidents and made the system safer,” he said.

“Over the last two decades, we have moved beyond that model, and accidents are now extremely rare, and their outcome is simply unacceptable,” Whitaker said.

“Our challenge is to take security to the next level, and that means we need to proactively analyze data and find those risks of failure and mitigate them before they happen,” he said.

Stating that all job categories in the aviation sector are in demand, he said that “for regulators, it means new questions about how we oversee those operations.”

“We have to find a safe but agile way to regulate these new entrants who operate at the speed of a startup while we operate at the speed of the government,” he said.

He added that it is necessary to figure out how to close the gap, identify these risks and leverage technology to safely incorporate them into the airspace.

“In the United States, we have seen public perception of safety and risk in the system evolve over time. As more people have access to aviation, the expectation grows that the system will be completely safe,” he said.

