US police officer arrested for groping woman in Onlyfans video while on duty

A Nashville police officer, Sean Herman, was arrested following a scandal involving his appearance in an explicit video posted to Onlyfans while on duty. The arrest comes after a month-long investigation into the incident, which led to his dismissal from police and subsequent criminal charges.

According to authorities, Herman, 33, was captured at his residence in Sumner County and now faces two counts of official misconduct related to his involvement in the production of an adult video. The investigation revealed that the video, which showed Herman in uniform, was filmed on April 26 in the parking lot of a warehouse in Madison while he was on duty as a patrol officer.

The video, described as a simulated traffic parody on Onlyfans, showed Herman engaging in inappropriate behavior. He reportedly touched the exposed breast of a woman identified as Onlyfans content creator Jordin during the staged scenario. Although Herman’s face was not visible in the video, his police patch was briefly exposed, confirming his affiliation with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Chief John Drake of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department took swift action upon discovering the video and fired Herman on May 9, just one day after its discovery. Subsequent investigation by the Specialized Investigations Division further corroborated Herman’s involvement, leading to his indictment and arrest.

In the court proceedings, a judge set Herman’s bail at $3,000. Prior to his firing, Herman had worked at the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for three years.

The Metro Nashville Police Department condemned Herman’s actions as “totally outrageous.”