US passenger plane flies 500 feet over buildings and generates low altitude alert

The plane landed safely on another runway in Oklahoma City. (figurative)

A Southwest Airlines passenger plane made a sudden plunge and flew just 500 feet over buildings before landing in the US city of Oklahoma, local media reported.

The Las Vegas Boeing 737-800 was cleared to land at Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers Airport shortly after midnight Wednesday. But it made a steep descent and caused the air traffic controller to issue a low altitude alert.

“Southwest 4069, low altitude alert. Are you okay out there?” ATC warned.

The plane passed just 500 feet over a school building but quickly regained its altitude, The Oklahoman reported. It then circled and landed safely on another runway, he added.

Locals soon took to social media to discuss the incident. “It woke me up and I thought it was going to hit my house,” one resident said in a Facebook group.

The airline said Thursday it was in contact with U.S. aviation authorities to address any irregularities in its approach to the Oklahoma airport.

“Southwest is following its robust Safety Management System and is in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration to understand and address any irregularities in the aircraft’s approach to the airport. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees “said one airline. the spokesperson said.