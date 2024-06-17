US is 15 years behind China in nuclear energy, report says

Washington:

The United States is up to 15 years behind China in developing high-tech nuclear power, as Beijing’s state-backed technological approach and extensive funding give it an edge, according to a report released Monday.

China has 27 nuclear reactors under construction with average construction times of about seven years, much faster than other countries, according to the study by the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation, a nonpartisan research institute based in Washington.

“China’s rapid deployment of increasingly modern nuclear power plants over time produces significant economies of scale and learning-by-doing effects, and this suggests that Chinese companies will gain an advantage in incremental innovation in this sector. in the future,” the report says.

The United States has the largest fleet of nuclear power plants in the world and President Joe Biden’s administration sees the nearly emissions-free source of electricity as critical to curbing climate change.

But after two large plants in Georgia came online in 2023 and 2024 billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule, no nuclear reactors are being built in the United States. A high-tech plant planned to be built at a US laboratory was canceled last year.

China’s state banks can offer loans as low as 1.4%, far below those available in Western economies. Its nuclear power industry has benefited from sustained state support and localization strategies that have allowed China to dominate sectors such as renewable energy and electric vehicles.

The world’s first reactor, called the fourth generation, cooled by high-temperature gas, in Shidao Bay, came into operation last December. The China Nuclear Energy Association says the project involved the development of more than 2,200 sets of “world-first equipment” with a total localization rate of domestically produced materials of 93.4%.

Supporters of high-tech reactors say they are safer and more efficient than current plants. Critics say some new reactors introduce material and proliferation risks.

Not everything has been easy for China. The China Nuclear Energy Association warned that there was a serious overproduction of nuclear components and that “excessive competition” was driving down prices and causing losses.

Stephen Ezell, the report’s author, said that if the United States is serious about nuclear energy it should develop a strong national strategy that involves more investment in research and development, identifying and accelerating promising technologies and supporting the development of a skilled workforce.

“Although the United States is behind, it can certainly catch up technologically,” Ezell said.

The U.S. Department of Energy had no comment on the report.

