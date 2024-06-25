US envoy to India Eric Garcetti says India-US relationship is multiplicative

The US envoy to India said the relationship between India and the US has never been better.

Oxon Hill:

The relationship between India and the United States is not just “addictive” but “multiplicative,” said US envoy to India Eric Garcetti.

Garcetti also said the relationship between the two countries has never been better. The Indian-American community is the most successful immigrant community in the United States.

He made the remarks on Monday at an event on the sidelines of the SelectUSA Investment Summit, where the largest delegation is from India.

“This (India and the United States) is a relationship that is not just additive. It’s not just about the United States plus India. It is multiplicative. It is America multiplied by India,” Garcetti said on the sidelines of the summit, to which the largest delegation is from India.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest-profile event in the U.S. to facilitate business investment by connecting thousands of investors, businesses, economic development organizations (EDOs), and industry experts to make deals happen.

Garcetti spoke at the event where India’s JSW Steel announced plans to invest $140 million in Bayton, Texas.

“Now, Americans are becoming more familiar with Indian brands and companies…Together we are investing in third countries, infrastructure, energy, climate solutions, powering the prosperity of tomorrow,” Garcetti said while announcing JW’s investment Steel in Texas.

“We are very excited to have JSW Steel announce a $140 million investment in the United States in Baytown, Texas. JSW is one of the largest Indian investors in the United States, investing more than $2 billion here in this country, in Texas and in Ohio. They have seen a tremendous return on their investment,” he said. This FDI would create jobs for more than 800 American workers.

“We have never had a closer relationship with India. Indian Americans now make up about 1.5% of our population. And pay six percent of taxes in the United States. It is the most successful immigrant community in the United States,” she said.

“While the story used to be about American companies going to India to invest, which we still do,…more and more we see this two-way street, a bridge in the Indo-Pacific that goes from India to the United States.” United, “Save steel mills, look at mines that have been closed, invest in electrolytes for the electric vehicles of the future, utilities, healthcare,” Garcetti said.

Diane Farrell, deputy assistant secretary for international trade at the Department of Commerce, said India has the largest national delegation at the SelectUSA Investment Summit.

Divyakumar Bhair, board member of JSW Steel USA, said these investments would go into manufacturing high-end steel plates used for offshore wind, monopiles, transition pieces and towers.

“This will not only help make the dream of clean energy a reality for generations to come in America, but will also catalyze the local economies of Texas,” he said. JSW USA is part of the diversified $24 billion JSW Group.

