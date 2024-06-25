US diplomat says Chinese students are needed in humanities and Indians in sciences

The American diplomat said the United States had to be careful not to eliminate ties between China and the United States.

Washington:

The United States should welcome more students from China, but to study humanities rather than sciences, the second-ranked American diplomat said on Monday, noting that American universities are limiting Chinese students’ access to sensitive technology because of security concerns.

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said there were not enough Americans studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics. He said the United States needed to recruit more international students for those fields, but from India – an increasingly important security partner of the United States – not China.

For years, Chinese students have made up the largest foreign student body in the United States, numbering nearly 290,000 in the 2022/23 academic year. But some in academia and civil society argue that deteriorating US-China relations and concerns about the theft of American expertise have derailed scientific cooperation and subjected Chinese students to unwarranted suspicion.

“I would like to see more Chinese students come to the United States to study humanities and social sciences, not particle physics,” Campbell told the Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

Campbell was asked about the China Initiative introduced by the Trump administration, aimed at combating Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft, which ended under the Biden administration after critics said it encouraged racial discrimination of Americans. Asian.

Campbell said American universities had made “careful attempts” to support the continued higher education of Chinese students, but had also been “careful about the laboratories and some of the activities of Chinese students.”

“I think it’s possible to cut back and limit certain types of access, and we’ve seen that across the board, particularly in tech programs across the United States,” he said.

Campbell said some had suggested China was the only source to make up for the shortage of science students.

“I think the biggest increase we need to see in the future would be much larger numbers of Indian students coming to study at American universities in a variety of technologies and other fields.”

Campbell said the United States had to be careful not to eliminate ties between China and the United States, but that officials in Beijing were largely to blame for any deterioration in academic, business or nonprofit sector ties.

“It’s really been China that has made it difficult to do the kinds of activities that we would like to see continue,” Campbell said, adding that foreign executives and philanthropists were wary of extended stays in China because of concerns about personal safety.