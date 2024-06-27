Upset by his wife’s “expenses”, a man kills her and throws her body into the river

The body has been sent for autopsy (Representational)

A man, who suspected an extramarital affair and was furious over his wife’s spending habits, strangled her to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. Though the incident happened a week ago, the man was caught last night while trying to dump the woman’s body in a river, police said.

The police acted on a tip-off about two men on their way to dump a body in a river and arrested the accused, Arbaaz, on the spot. However, his friend Shahrukh managed to flee. Police also recovered the woman’s decapitated body in a sack.

The accused confessed to the crime and told the police that he married Chahat, 21, eight months ago without telling his family. She said Chahat hailed from Kotdwar in Uttarakhand. They both lived together secretly in a rented house. However, Arbaaz suspected Chahat of having an extramarital affair and said that she was also a big spender. Upset by this, he shared her ordeal with her friend Shahrukh and they both plotted to kill her.

Arbaaz told police he strangled his wife to death and then slit her throat and cut the palms of her wrists to ensure the body could not be identified. He and Shahrukh then packed the body in a sack and threw it into a river.

However, when they returned to the river yesterday to see if the body had sunk, they found it floating due to water hyacinth and decided to return at night to throw it further away, but were caught in the act.

While confessing to the crime, Arbaaz said that Chahat was having an extramarital affair and he could not tolerate it and killed her.

The police have recovered the murder weapon and seized the bicycle on which the accused disposed of the body. The body has been sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway to arrest the other accused.