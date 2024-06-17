UP Woman drugged and gang raped by an Instagram friend, her partner

The woman alleged that she was given a cold drink with sedatives.

Shamli (ABOVE):

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men after she was given a cold drink laced with sedatives at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district.

The victim, a resident of Meerut, said in her complaint that she befriended a man on Instagram who claimed to work in a bank. She offered to help her get a job at the bank.

The accused allegedly sent his friend and asked the woman to come with him to Dehradun with the promise of a job. But he didn’t find her there. Later, the man’s accomplice drove her to Thanabhavan in Shamli district, where she met the accused.

The woman alleged that she was given a cold drink laced with sedatives and then taken to a hotel where she was gang-raped.

The police have registered a case based on the woman’s complaint and have launched an investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)