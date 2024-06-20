UP A man’s genitals were removed and sex reassignment surgery was performed while he slept

This sensational case has sparked outrage and led to protests by the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Muzaffarnagar:

He went to bed a man but woke up a woman. For 20-year-old Mujahid, life took a drastic turn when he was tricked into having gender reassignment surgery. This was orchestrated by another man in connivance with doctors from a local medical college in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

This sensational case has sparked outrage and led to protests by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

The incident took place at Begrajpur Medical College in Mansoorpur. Mujahid, 20, a resident of Sanjak village, alleged that Omprakash cheated on him on June 3. Omprakash allegedly convinced doctors at the medical school to perform surgery on Mujahid, which involved the removal of his genitals and a forced gender change.

Mujahid claims that Omprakash had been threatening and harassing him for the past two years. Mujahid was falsely told that he had a medical problem that required a hospital inspection. Accompanied by Omprakash, he visited the facility where the hospital staff allegedly administered anesthesia and performed the sex change operation.

“He brought me here and the next morning they operated on me. When I regained consciousness, they told me that I had changed from a boy to a girl,” Mujahid said.

Omprakash allegedly told him that he would now have to live with him, adding that no one in his family or community would accept him anymore. Omprakash also threatened to shoot Mujahid’s father and seize his share of his family land.

“He said, ‘I changed you from a man to a woman and now you have to live with me. I have prepared a lawyer for you and I have prepared a judicial marriage for you. Now I will kill your father and the land of your share will be my name and then I will sell it and I will go to Lucknow,” Mujahid recalled.

Responding to the incident, BKU workers, led by farmer leader Shyam Pal, staged a protest at the medical college, demanding immediate action against Omprakash and the doctors involved. Police assured protesters that a thorough investigation would be carried out.

According to Shyam Pal, this incident points to a larger problem of organ trafficking in the hospital. He stated that a fraud operates within the hospital that targets people for organ harvesting and gender reassignment without consent.

“It is very regrettable. We want this illegal business of selling body parts to be stopped immediately. All those involved, including the hospital management and those who facilitated this crime, must be held accountable and punished,” Mr Pal demanded. .

Pal said Mujahid’s father had filed a police complaint on June 16, which led to Omprakash’s arrest. However, Pal criticized the police for their lax attitude and called for stricter measures. He also demanded compensation of at least Rs 2 million for Mujahid, whose life has been severely affected by this traumatic incident.

“All allegations made by the family and protesters will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found guilty,” said Muzaffarnagar police officer Ramashish Yadav.

Apart from arresting Omprakash, the police are also investigating the hospital staff involved in the case.