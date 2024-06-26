Unrest in Maharashtra ruling alliance? Party leader Ajit Pawar’s big clue

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Mumbai:

Nationalist Congress Party leader Amol Mitkari has sparked speculation that Mahayuti MPs may contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections independently if each elector insists on demanding 100 seats, drawing the ire of the BJP.

At an event on Tuesday afternoon, Mitkari emphasized the impracticality of accommodating such demands within the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

“If each constituency insists on contesting for 100 Assembly seats in the next state elections, then the parties will have to compete separately. With only 288 Assembly seats available, being offered only 55 seats would be unacceptable for the party.” said Mitkari, spokesperson for the MLC and NCP.

Pravin Darekar, leader of the BJP legislative party in the Legislative Council, responded by saying, “Mitkari should be checked by senior leaders of his party. The party chief or the state president should clarify whether Mitkari is authorized to make such comments.” will take place among the top leaders.”

Mitkari had recently criticized BJP leaders, defending NCP chief Ajit Pawar.

Following the Porsche car accident in Pune, Mitkari hinted that similar incidents had happened when BJP leader and minister of state for higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil was the guardian minister of Pune district.

The BJP has refuted Mitkari’s claims and urged the NCP to warn him against making such comments.

Mitkari recently advocated an alliance with Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which rubbed shoulders with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, for the Maharashtra assembly elections, with the caveat that it was his personal opinion.

