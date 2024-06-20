Union Minister Savitri Thakur misspells ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and video goes viral

According to her affidavit, Ms. Thakur studied up to class 12.

Bhopal:

Union Minister and BJP leader Savitri Thakur’s attempt to write the slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ in Hindi on a blackboard has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. At an event held at ‘Chalo Abhiyan School’ on Wednesday in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, Ms Thakur incorrectly spelled the slogan, drawing criticism from the opposition.

Ms Thakur, who serves as Minister of State for Women and Child Development and is a Lok Sabha member from Dhar, mistakenly wrote “Beddi Padhao Bachao” on a blackboard.

This is Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur. She had to write the slogan ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ on the education awareness cart in the district, but the minister wrote: “Bedhi Padao Bachhao”. Affidavit, she is the twelfth pass. This note is hers but not at the “educational level” of the country. pic.twitter.com/v66qM05Uyc – Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 19, 2024

The opposition, particularly the Congress, took the opportunity to question Ms Thakur’s educational qualifications. Congress leader KK Mishra criticized Thakur’s literacy and called it a “disgrace of democracy”. According to his affidavit, Ms. Thakur studied up to 12th standard.

“It is a disgrace for democracy that people who hold constitutional positions and are responsible for large departments are not competent even in their mother tongue. How can they be able to run their ministry?” Mr. Mishra said.

Mishra further suggested amending the Constitution to set minimum educational qualifications for electoral candidates.

“On the one hand, the citizens of the country are said to be literate, while on the other hand, there is a lack of literacy among those responsible. So what is the truth? This is an issue related to the system and not to any individual,” he added.

Launched in 2015, the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is a central government scheme to address declining child sex ratio and women’s education.

Dhar district BJP president Manoj Somani defended Thakur and accused the Congress of harboring “petty and anti-tribal thinking”.

“Savitri ji’s sentiments and sentiments are pure, but the Congressmen cannot keep their sentiments pure. The tribal community will not forgive a tribal woman’s insult,” he said.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Umang Singhar, who is also a Dhar tribal leader, echoed the criticism on social media. Singhar questioned Ms Thakur’s leadership and literacy, suggesting that the incident reflected poorly on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s selection of ministers.

“What kind of leadership is this? Does Prime Minister Narendra Modi want only stamp-of-approval ministers in his government? There is no set standard on what a public representative should be like, but at least he should be literate,” he said. “You can understand what the children felt when they saw her write incorrectly. You can only imagine what kind of leadership she will exercise in the central government. The voters should have thought about it before electing such a public representative.”

Singhar claimed that the BJP does not want educated leaders.