Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s theory on 5 Bihar bridges collapsing in 9 days: Why after polls

Jitan Ram Manjhi said those involved in “bad actions” would be penalized.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi sees a “conspiracy” in the back-to-back incidents of bridge collapse in Bihar. “Why did bridges start collapsing only after the Lok Sabha elections?” he wondered while speaking to reporters in Gaya.

“Why did such incidents not happen 15 or 30 days earlier? Why did bridges start collapsing only after the Lok Sabha elections? Why are they collapsing now? Is there some conspiracy to defame the state government?” the minister said.

Five bridges (in Araria, Siwan, East Champaran, Kishanganj and Madhubani districts) have collapsed across the state in the last nine days.

On Friday, an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar’s Madhubani region. The 75-metre bridge was being constructed by the Rural Works Department of the Bihar government since 2021.

The Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) also said that those involved in “bad actions” will be punished.

“The state and central governments are closely monitoring these incidents. Contractors or engineers involved in irregularities will be penalized,” he said.

Manjhi also attributed the incidents to “substandard material used by the contractors”: “This is due to substandard material used by the contractors. The state government is taking action against these contractors. The state authorities are investigating the incidents.” I ask that you investigate the conspiracy angle.”

The state government is facing a lot of criticism from the opposition over frequent bridge collapses. Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday took a jibe at the Nitish Kumar government and said, “Due to the dual power of the Bihar twin-engine government, only 5 bridges have collapsed in just 9 days.”

The Madhubani incident came just a day after another bridge collapsed in Kishanganj district.

The third incident of bridge collapse occurred in Ghodasahan block of East Champaran on June 23.

On June 22, the bridge built over the canal connecting Daraunda and Maharajganj blocks in Siwan collapsed. Earlier, a Rs 120-crore bridge over the Bakra river in Sikti block of Araria district collapsed on June 18.