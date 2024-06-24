Under the cover of friendly fire

It is easy to misinterpret the outcome of the Indian elections when enlightened voters slam the brakes on the spread of Hindutva ideology and the Bharatiya Janata Party juggernaut. Perhaps it was nothing more than a costly tactical mistake by the BJP, which fought the elections with its typical arrogance but unusual complacency.

He exaggerated his narrative ability and was overtaken by an opposition that took advantage of the unforced error. It helped that the BJP’s arrogance did not allow the party to right the wrong. Instead, they continued betting on the same number for the jackpot. The group was lucky to escape with bruises from what many gleefully view as a train wreck, although close examination would reveal hardly any damage.

A broader goal

The BJP is but an instrument in a much larger mission that transcends five-year election cycles and mortal leaders, despite its occasional delusions. The ideological project will complete a century in its organized form, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), next year. The Hindutva enterprise is unhindered and deeply rooted.

There were stray comments from RSS leaders on the elections. Indresh Kumar, patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, ideologically affiliated with the RSS, caustically commented that “the party that worshiped Ram but gradually became arrogant was declared the largest party. However, due to their arrogance, the votes and power they should have received were withheld by God.” It may be seen as a rebuke to the BJP leadership, but even though Kumar is a member of the RSS national executive, it does not mean much as he has no publicly known responsibility to the BJP.

An Analysis of BJP’s Silent Show by Ratan Sharda in Sangh Parivar Spokesperson Organizer defended the RSS’s electoral work and found insensitive BJP leaders and flawed selection of candidates as reasons for its losses. Sharda blamed the BJP for not embracing Hindu causes and standing up for Hindutva warriors enough.

“Fast fingers”

“The Netas with quick fingers on Twitter and Facebook etc. were mostly silent on the killings of BJP-RSS workers. The impression that the BJP leaders do not care about their workers has taken root. Is it so difficult to show sensitivity and show public support for them? People who insult Ram and Hindu Dharma are given a red carpet, but a young and experienced Nupur Sharma is harshly scolded in public. Although I have said it repeatedly, she only cited Hadis; Even if she made a mistake, is this how you treat your leaders? How does a worker feel safe in difficult battlefields like West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu or Kerala?” This despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign being armed with a strong Hindutva advantage.

Although Sharda has sworn to follow the RSS ideology, her comments are not the property of the organisation. In the past, the RSS dismissed as independent opinion much stronger criticism of Modi and the BJP by stalwarts of the organisation, such as the late MG Vaidya. However, that is not the case with Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat. His words are as official as they come.

Apart from giving fatherly advice on decorum in politics, Bhagwat said the opposition should not be seen as an adversary. Bhagwat said the opposition’s views must also be acknowledged: “There are two sides; While you could call it the opposite side, I prefer to call it the contrary view. They are not opponents and should not be considered as such. “They are highlighting one aspect of a problem.”

Discontent within the family

Indian politics has certainly reached the depths of malice and deceit, but does Bhagwat really expect the BJP to heed the views of the Congress Party or Rahul Gandhi? Or is it a signal to pay attention to internal opposition?

Over the last few years, Parivar affiliates such as the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) union, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) farmers’ body and the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) had been relegated to the oblivion in policymaking. and legislation. There was considerable disquiet within the family about the disregard shown by the Modi government for its members’ views on national politics.

Allowing one’s own at the debate table is not only a courtesy but also an effective political strategy to define the opposition. RSS affiliates have often occupied the opposition space in BJP regimes. The most vitriolic adversary of the Atal Behari Vajpayee government was not Sharad Pawar or Sonia Gandhi but Dattopant Thengadi, then patron of BMS, BKS and SJM. Thengadi described Vajpayee as a “petty politician who plays into the hands of his political advisors with dubious credentials.”

In the early days of the Modi regime, the industry was high on the government’s agenda and business leaders were given red carpet treatment in Delhi. Organizations like SJM, BMS and BKS felt excluded from political debates and complained to the RSS top brass. In his annual address on Vijaya Dashami 2014, the founding day of the RSS, Mohan Bhagwat interceded, indirectly. “Individuals and organizations dedicated to giving direction to society and solving its various problems must remain active and vigilant. In a democratic system, governments gain enormously from such activism, awareness and maturity in the interest of the nation and it also protects the nation from (the) possibility of detracting in the game of power politics.”

After that, the government became more deeply involved with Sangh organizations, involving, for example, the BMS in drafting labor codes and the SJM in e-commerce policy.

ABVP in entrance exams

Bhagwat’s speech on June 11 echoed the high democratic principles articulated at the 2014 conference and may have had a similar result. For starters, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS student affiliate that predates the BJP by more than three decades but has been in thrall to the party, has criticized the government for botching entrance exams for professional courses. “When people ask questions, the government must respond,” said ABVP national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla. He said there was a question mark over the credibility of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Such criticism was unthinkable before the elections. With the BJP’s brute majority in the Lok Sabha, there was no need either. Now that the Congress Party and its allies are regaining numbers in Parliament, it is important to deny them as much space as possible in public discourse. It is like friendly fire that provides cover from enemy weapons. Meanwhile, the RSS is holding meetings across the country, gathering feedback and analysis at the grassroots level to be synthesized by leaders over the coming months to prepare plans for the year ahead, including the crucial state elections.

(Dinesh Narayanan is a Delhi-based journalist and author of The RSS And The Making Of The Deep Nation).

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.