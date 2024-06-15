In a statement on Friday evening, Kate Middleton said she was “making good progress” with her treatment.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a tentative return to public life on Saturday for the first time since she was diagnosed with cancer, attending a military parade in central London to mark the official birthday of British King Charles III.

Kate Middleton, as she is known, rode in a carriage with her three children at the start of the annual celebration before disembarking to watch the proceedings from a viewing point.

It comes almost three months after the future queen revealed she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. The 42-year-old princess had not been seen at a public engagement since a church service on Christmas Day last year.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Kate Middleton said she was “making good progress” with her treatment, which will last several more months, but that she was “not out of the woods yet.”

“I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join in on some public engagements over the summer,” the princess said.

Kate Middleton’s announcement that she had cancer came just weeks after it was revealed that her father-in-law, King Charles III, had also been diagnosed with the disease.

Neither of them have revealed what type of cancer they have.

British head of state King Charles, 75, was given the green light to resume public duties in April after doctors said they were “very encouraged” by his progress.

His first engagement was to meet staff and patients at a London cancer treatment centre.

Earlier this month, he attended commemoration events in northern France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

‘Our future queen’

However, unlike previous years, when he inspected troops on horseback at Trooping the Colour, King Charles participated this year from a carriage, in full military regalia alongside Queen Camilla.

His eldest son and heir, Prince William, 41, was on horseback, also in military uniform.

Kate Middleton, dressed in a white dress and hat, was seen arriving by car at Buckingham Palace with Prince William and their children before the parade, which formally began at 11:00 (10:00 GMT).

Spectators on The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace to witness the annual ceremonial event welcomed Kate Middleton’s tentative return to public appearances.

“I was very happy to hear the news last night,” Angela Perry, a teacher in her 50s from Reading, central England, told AFP.

“She is our future queen. It’s very important,” he added, calling Kate Middleton’s resurgence “reassuring.”

Royal officials will be keen to manage expectations about Kate Middleton’s gradual return to the public spotlight and have maintained that her appearances will depend on her treatment and recovery.

Kate Middleton explained in her statement that she had “good days and bad days” and that she “took each day as it comes.”

After traveling with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, in a state carriage to watch the parade from a building, the family was ready to return to Buckingham Palace to an apparition on the balcony.

protests

Trooping the Color marks the official birthday of the British sovereign and is a meticulously choreographed military tradition dating back more than two centuries.

It starts at Buckingham Palace and continues along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, where King Charles will receive a royal salute before inspecting the soldiers.

King Charles was actually born in November, but the second birthday tradition dates back to King George II in 1748, who wanted to celebrate in better weather since his own birthday was in October.

The ceremony has its origins in preparations for war, where all the flags (or colors) of the regiment were displayed to the soldiers for recognition in the confusion of battle.

This year’s event will include three of the five military horses that ran through the streets of central London in April after being spooked by the noise of building construction.

London’s Metropolitan Police said it would mount a “significant” security operation and had been in contact with the anti-monarchy group Republic, which started protests at the event.

The force said it had banned “amplified sound” in and around the parade route for public safety reasons and to avoid disruption to participating mounted regiments.

Republic activists, who crowded into a section of The Mall alongside royalists, held banners with slogans including “not my king” and “down with the crown.”

