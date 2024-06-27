UK woman faces no charges over school accident that killed Indian girl

Nuria Sajjad died along with a schoolmate when a car crashed into their school

London:

The UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has made the decision not to press charges against the driver involved in a freak accident that killed a schoolgirl of Indian origin when she lost control of her vehicle due to a sudden epileptic seizure.

Nuria Sajjad died along with a schoolmate, both aged eight, when a Land Rover crashed through a fence at their Preparatory Studies School in Wimbledon, south-west London, last July.

Jaswant Narwal, chief Crown prosecutor overseeing the Crown Prosecution Service’s London Homicide Unit, described it as an “unthinkable tragedy” but concluded on Wednesday after a “long and detailed investigation” that it was not in the public interest to carry out a criminal investigation. .

“The driver of the vehicle suffered an epileptic seizure while driving, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle and entered the school,” Narwal said.

“There is no evidence that the driver has suffered a similar seizure before and was not previously diagnosed with any medical condition. Because there is nothing to suggest that the driver could have done anything to predict or prevent this tragedy, it is not public interest to initiate criminal proceedings,” he stated.

The prosecutor said that in making this decision, the CPS considered the driver’s full medical history, obtained by police, and received evidence from neurological specialists, who agreed that the driver suffered a seizure and that this was the first medical episode of this guy who was experimenting.

“The death of a child is an unthinkable tragedy for any parent… Throughout this process we have met with the victims’ families on several occasions, to ensure that they are kept informed of the progress of the case and to explain to them in detail the decision we have made. Our thoughts are with them today, as well as the other injured victims and the broader school community, upon whom this tragic incident has had a profound impact,” he added.

The driver of the vehicle, in her 40s, Claire Freemantle, voluntarily gave up her license and, following her diagnosis, will need to be seizure-free for a year before she can apply for it again.

In April, Nuria’s parents, Smera Chohan and Sajjad Butt, demanded answers to the long delays in the investigation into the incident, following which Freemantle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on bail. Chohan was also seriously injured in the accident while she was posing for a photograph with her daughter on the fateful day just before the vehicle crashed into the school. Following the CPS statement this week, the families of both girls said “justice has not been done nor seen to be done today.”

“All of the victims of the events of July 6, 2023 did nothing wrong. We were all in the safest place we could have been outside of our own homes. We were celebrating a day filled with joy. Nuria and Selena’s lives were taken away in a moment. Some of us will never feel joy again,” their joint statement read.

