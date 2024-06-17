UK man sues Apple after wife discovers deleted messages with sex worker

The man is now suing Apple for 5 million pounds (Representational)

A businessman from England is suing Apple after his wife discovered “deleted” messages he sent to sex workers on his family’s iMac. The messages, which he believed had been “permanently deleted” from his iPhone, led his wife to file for divorce, he reported. The times.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, had been using iMessage to communicate with sex workers, claiming he had deleted the evidence from his iPhone. However, messages were still accessible on the iMac due to syncing the family devices with the same Apple ID.

He claimed that Apple failed to inform users that deleting a message on one device does not delete it from all linked devices. “If you’re told a message was deleted, you have a right to believe it was deleted,” he told the outlet.

The man’s wife found the messages and filed for divorce, a move that has cost her more than £5 million, The Times said. She described the divorce as “painful and raw”, stating that a more rational conversation could have saved her marriage if the messages had not been discovered so brutally.

“If I had been able to talk to her rationally and she hadn’t realized it so brutally, I might still be married,” he explained. “It was a very brutal way to find out (for my wife),” he said.

The man is now suing Apple for £5 million and is seeking to turn his claim into a class action suit for others who may have faced similar situations.

He explained that a lack of clarity on Apple’s part about how message deletion works led to this situation. “In my opinion, it’s all because Apple told me my messages were deleted when they weren’t. If the message had said, ‘These messages were deleted on this device,’ that would have been a clue, or ‘These messages were deleted.’ removed’. “Only on this device,” would have been even better.”

Your lawyer, Simon Walton, said The Telegraph“Apple had not been clear with users about what happens to the messages they send and receive and, most importantly, delete them.”

Walton said that in many cases, the iPhone informs the user that “messages have been deleted,” which he said was not true and was “misleading because they are still on other linked devices, something Apple does not tell its customers.” users”. He said he was “eager to hear from other Apple customers who have experienced similar problems.”