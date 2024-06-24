UK boy receives world’s first anti-epilepsy device implanted in the skull

Epileptic seizures result from abnormal bursts of electrical activity in the brain.

In a world-first trial, a 12-year-old boy called Oran Knowlson from Somerset had a new epilepsy device implanted in his skull. The device, a neurostimulator, sends electrical signals to your brain, significantly reducing your daily seizures by 80%. Oran suffers from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy that began when he was three years old.

His mother, Justine, told him bbc that Oran has shown dramatic improvement, describing him as “happier” and finally having “a much better quality of life.”

Previously, Oran’s epilepsy dominated his life. Justine explained last year: “he has stolen her entire childhood from him.” The seizures, which ranged from dozens to hundreds a day, involved violent shaking, falls and even loss of consciousness requiring emergency resuscitation.

Oran has autism and ADHD, but Justine says his epilepsy is by far the biggest obstacle: “I had a fairly intelligent three-year-old, and within a few months of his seizures starting, he deteriorated rapidly and lost a lot of skills.”

Oran’s treatment is part of a research project (CADET) testing deep brain stimulation for severe epilepsy. The project involves several hospitals (Great Ormond Street, UCL, King’s College and Oxford) and uses a device with a neurotransmitter manufactured by Amber Therapeutics (United Kingdom).

The device, which emits a continuous pulse of current, aims to block or interrupt these abnormal signals.

Before the operation, Justine expressed her hope: “I want him to be rediscovered through the fog of seizures. I would like to have my son back.”

The surgery, which lasted approximately eight hours, was performed in October 2023.

Under the leadership of pediatric neurosurgeon Martin Tisdall, the team inserted two electrodes deep into Oran’s brain, precisely reaching the thalamus, a crucial relay station for neural information.

The margin of error when placing the electrodes was less than one millimeter.

The ends of the electrodes were connected to the neurostimulator, a device measuring 3.5 cm square and 0.6 cm thick, which was placed in a space in Oran’s skull where bone had been removed.

The neurostimulator was then secured to the surrounding skull using screws to anchor it in place.

Previously, deep brain stimulation for childhood epilepsy involved placing neurostimulators in the chest, connected to the brain by wires extending upward. However, this approach is now evolving.

Martin Tisdall told the BBC: “We hope that this study will allow us to identify whether deep brain stimulation is an effective treatment for this severe type of epilepsy and is also looking at a new type of device, which is particularly useful in children because the implant is in the skull and not in the thorax.

“We hope this will reduce potential complications.”

Measures are taken to reduce the risk of postoperative infections and ensure long-term functionality of the device.

After a month of recovery from surgery, the Oran neurostimulator was activated. Fortunately, it’s completely painless and wirelessly rechargeable via headphones, allowing you to enjoy activities like watching TV without interrupting your daily life.

We visited Oran and his family seven months after the operation to see how they were doing. Justine told us that there had been a huge improvement in Oran’s epilepsy: “He is more alert and does not have seizures during the day.”

His nocturnal seizures are also “shorter and less severe.”

“I’ll definitely get it back slowly,” he said.

Martin Tisdall said: “We are delighted that Oran and his family have seen such a huge benefit from the treatment and that it has dramatically improved his seizures and quality of life.”

Oran is now learning riding lessons.

As part of the trial, three more children with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome will receive the deep brain neurostimulator.

Currently, Oran receives constant electrical stimulation from his device.

