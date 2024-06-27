Uddhav Thackeray’s secret meeting joke on elevator encounter with D Fadnavis

Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis accidentally met while waiting for the lift

Mumbai:

In an accidental encounter during the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly session, arch-rivals Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis were found waiting for the lift together. Awkwardness was in the air and a video that has now gone viral shows the two former chief ministers exchanging a few words; The atmosphere is cold at best. While it is not known what they talked about, body language suggests it was little more than small talk.

Mr. Thackeray was asked about the conversation when he interacted with the media later. “From now on we will have all our secret meetings in the elevator,” he jokes.

“When Devendraji and I were in the elevator, people must have thought of the song ‘na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe’ (a classic from the 1965 film Jab Jab Phool Khile which roughly translates to ‘I fell in love with you ‘).

“There is nothing like it. It was an unexpected meeting,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief added.

Another joyful interaction, of which pictures have emerged, was between BJP minister Chandrakant Patil and Thackeray. When the BJP leader gave a chocolate bar to Mr Thackeray, he replied: “Tomorrow you will give chocolate to the people of Maharashtra.” The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was clearly referring to the state budget that is likely to offer concessions to woo voters ahead of the elections.

This is the last session of the Assembly before the Maharashtra elections due later this year. These polls are likely to be a close contest after the MVA defeated the ruling alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) in these general elections. Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, the MVA won 30 and the NDA bloc 17.

The upcoming elections are significant in the context of divisions in two key political forces in the state over the past two years. In the last state elections in 2019, the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena fought in alliance and won a majority. But the allies failed due to the rotation of the heads of government and Thackeray joined hands with the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP to form the government.

In 2022, however, Uddhav Thackeray’s government was overthrown after his trusted lieutenant, Eknath Shinde, led a mutiny that divided the Shiv Sena. Shinde joined hands with the BJP to form the next government. Later, NCP leader Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar, leading to a split in the NCP. Ajit Pawar also joined the state government.