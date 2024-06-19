Uddhav Thackeray’s challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Uddhav Thackeray told the BJP: “Try to win an election without using my original symbol.”

Mumbai:

The Sena versus Sena battle intensified on the occasion of Shiv Sena’s founding day when Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde held parallel programs in two parts of Mumbai. And from Sion’s Shanmukhanand Hall, Uddhav Thackeray, galvanized by people’s support, issued an open challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Modi-ji, I invite you to start the campaign for the assembly elections in Maharashtra… it will be you against me,” he said, pointing to the elections scheduled for the end of the year.

“My message to the BJP: Try to win an election without using my original symbol. I am proud that we have not used anyone else’s image. We will never use either, especially PM Modi’s. I challenge PM Modi to start preparations today, keep this fake Shiv Sena away,” he added.

Thackeray also rubbished speculation about the two Sena factions joining hands and remaining in the NDA fold. He would never join those who tried to “end” his party, Thackeray said.

Although the election commission granted the rebel faction led by Eknath Shinde the name and electoral symbol of the undivided Shiv Sena, the voters had decisively resolved the question of legacy. And they did not agree with the electoral body.

Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction won nine seats and Shinde faction one. A similar result was seen for the other party that split: the Nationalist Congress Party. Sharad Pawar’s faction won eight seats, the faction led by his nephew Ajit Pawar, who also received the party’s name and symbol from the Election Commission, only one.

The allied Congress won 13 seats.

People’s disapproval of the political turmoil in the state extended to the BJP, which Shinde once let slip, had orchestrated the split of the Sena. The party’s score dropped to nine seats, down from 23 seats in 2019.

But Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remained determined to press the point on which he based his rebellion: that Thackeray had deviated from the ideology laid down by the Sena’s founder and his father, Balasaheb Thackeray.

“Where has your Hindutva gone? You have no right to seek votes in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said at a massive rally at the NSCI headquarters in Worli. “Even a small child will tell you that the Shiv Sena UBT won because of the Congress vote bank. Those who abandoned Bal Thackeray’s thoughts for a position, lost in the elections. Bal Thackeray always spoke against the Congress,” he added. .

But Mr. Thackeray had already addressed the point.

“We got the votes of all patriots, people of all religions. They said we left Hindutva because we went with the Congress. I did not leave Hindutva. If everyone voted for us to save the country and the constitution, then the people are with us “This shows that the BJP is the one that abandoned Hindutva,” Thackeray said.