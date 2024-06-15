Uddhav Thackeray on Sena MPs

Mumbai:

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, buoyed by a strong Lok Sabha election in 2024, in which his Shiv Sena faction won nine seats and the splinter group (the “original”, the Election Commission said) won seven, has left the door open to legislators. who jumped ship two years ago, leading to his resignation and the fall of his coalition government.

He also said that lawmakers who stayed with him after the Sena split in 2022 will remain loyal, amid rumors that at least two of his newly elected MPs could leave his rival’s side.

“All those who supported me will stay (and) we will think of those who want to join us. I will not mention anyone’s name… but, after the elections, Ram has become free from the BJP…” he said.

He also rubbished rumors of a reverse shift: he might merge his Sena group with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s “original” one and return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

This latest set of developments would improve the BJP’s position, after it won just 240 seats on its own, to 32 of the majority. Even with the support of the NDA’s partners, specifically Nitish Kumar’s JDU and Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, the BJP is only 21 ahead of the majority mark of 272.

For the INDIA bloc, getting a handful of Shinde Sena MPs will not allow them to challenge the BJP government but would put Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party under pressure.

Thackeray also took a jibe at the BJP over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which the latter thought would give it most, if not all, of the state’s 80 seats and take it to its target of ‘abki baar, 400 paar ‘. . “After the elections, Ram was freed from the BJP,” he said.

On Saturday, Thackeray and NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, whose party also split and lost the “original” tag to the splinter group led by his nephew Ajit Pawar, and Prithivraj Chavan of the Congress, addressed a brief presser to thank the voters for the Lok Sabha. Results of the test.

“This press conference is to express gratitude to the people of Maharashtra. The people voted for the MVA and rejected attempts at religious polarization,” Chavan said.

The MVA, or Maha Vikas Aghadi, is the alliance of Mr Thackeray’s Sena, Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction and the Congress. This was formed after the 2019 state elections, which the (then undivided) Sena and the BJP won, and later split due to power-sharing disputes.

“Recently, a three-party meeting was held to prepare for the Assembly elections. Just as we fought the Lok Sabha elections, we will fight the Vidhan Sabha elections,” Mr Chavan said.

“Our victory will be certain and there will be a change of power in the state.”

Meanwhile, Thackeray underlined the fact that the current central government is no longer solely led by the BJP, which had gross majorities in 2014 and 2019, but is a coalition. “It was the ‘Modi government’ but now it is the ‘NDA government’. How long will it last?” he asked.

He also said the Lok Sabha result in the state had exposed the “myth” of the BJP’s electoral invincibility. “There was an atmosphere across the country… everyone thought that no one could fight the BJP. But the people of Maharashtra showed that this is hollow,” he said.

He also praised the opposition’s strong performance despite an “economically unequal” battle. “It was a fight to save the Constitution and democracy,” the former Chief Minister said.

“The fight has just begun…” stressed Thackeray, forced to resign as Chief Minister in 2022, after the Shinde rebellion, and asked voters for a similar result in the Assembly elections.

In the 2024 elections, the MVA, which was expected to lose a close contest for Maharashtra’s 48 Lok Sabha seats, the most of any state after Uttar Pradesh’s 80, surprised many with a resounding victory.

The parties of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar won 17 seats between them. The Congress got 13, after winning just two in the 2014 elections and just one in 2019. By contrast, the BJP, which won 23 last time, got nine, and its allies in the Sena and NCP got eight.

The BJP’s setback, coupled with losses in Uttar Pradesh and Bengal, meant the party fell well short of its ambitious target of 370. The BJP scored just 240 (32 short of the majority mark) and needed the Nitish Kumar’s JDU and Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP to form the party. union government.