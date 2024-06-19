Two terrorists killed in clash in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir

The region has witnessed back-to-back encounters in recent weeks. (Figurative)

Two terrorists were killed in a fierce encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hadipora village in Baramulla district of the Union Territory today.

The encounter began after security forces and police launched a search operation to locate the hiding terrorists. “Two dead bodies are seen at the encounter site. The two terrorists have been killed. Their identity is yet to be ascertained,” VK Birdi, inspector general of police, told NDTV.

The encounter in Jammu and Kashmir broke out a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the capital Srinagar.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the Union Territory after taking oath for the third time on June 9. On Friday he will attend the International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar. The event will take place on the banks of Dal Lake in the capital.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed back-to-back encounters in the last few weeks.

Terrorist attacks and encounters in June

Earlier this month, on June 3, an encounter broke out in Pulwama, Kashmir, between security forces and terrorists. Police and armed forces launched a joint operation in Nihama area of ​​Pulwama district.

Almost a week later, a bus carrying pilgrims was attacked in Reasi district of Jammu, leaving nine people dead. The bus was heading to the Shiv Khori cave temple when the attackers opened fire. The attack was carried out on the instructions of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Hamza.

Two days later, one person was injured after terrorists opened fire in a village in Kathua district in the Union Territory, close to the international border. A terrorist was also killed.

A third encounter broke out in Jammu’s Doda district, followed by another in the same region. It was the fourth meeting in three days.

A group of three to four terrorists were in the higher areas of Doda, a senior police officer said. Five Rashtriya Rifles soldiers and one special police officer (SPO) were injured on June 11 when terrorists attacked a joint check post at upper Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot highway in the hill district.

PM assesses security situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting last week to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after four encounters between security forces and terrorists took place in the last four days.

Prime Minister Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The Prime Minister was given a complete overview of the security situation in the Union Territory and the anti-terror operations being carried out by the armed forces.

Sources told NDTV that the Prime Minister has asked the authorities to deploy the full spectrum of the armed forces’ counter-terrorism capabilities.

The Prime Minister spoke to Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terrorism operations.