Two stories that prove that miracles happen all the time

Exactly three years ago, The Guardian published a story with this headline: “The day Denmark stood still: Christian Eriksen’s collapse and the heroes who saved him.”

On June 12, 2021, Denmark faced Finland in a Euro 2020 match. In the 43rd minute, the world witnessed a shock when the Danish midfielder collapsed on the field for reasons unknown at the time. Realizing that something was terribly wrong, his colleagues rushed to make sure his airway remained open. The team doctor feared the worst: Eriksen had suffered a heart attack on the field.

He lay on the field for 13 tense minutes before somehow regaining consciousness on the way to the nearby hospital. Reportedly, one of his first requests after regaining consciousness was that his boots be removed, as he believed he would never need them again.

Exactly three years later, on June 16, Christian Eriksen returned to play in the current edition of the European Football Championship, once again wearing the national jersey. In the 17th minute, a miracle occurred when Eriksen scored the first goal for his team, supposedly wearing the same boots from that fateful day. It was like a fairy tale that we expect to happen all the time.

If this is not a miracle, what is? These are the moments that give us hope and show that it is always possible to recover from the abyss.

Waiting in dark times

I felt the same sense of wonder while watching the Netflix movie. The swimmers, based on the true story of two Syrian girls, Yusra Mardini and her older sister, Sara Mardini. Residents in Damascus, the sisters dreamed of representing their country in the Olympic Games. But Syria’s civil war made it almost impossible. Their push came when a bomb fell on a place where they were competing in a swimming competition. With no choice but to seek asylum as refugees in Germany, they embarked on a daunting journey without knowing how to reach their destination.

Undeterred by the challenges that awaited them, the sisters, along with a family member, embarked on a journey as harrowing as it could be. While their flight to Türkiye was smooth, what followed tested even the toughest nerves. Local guides facilitating illegal migration suggested they take a boat to Greece, the shortest route to mainland Europe. During the dangerous sea crossing from Türkiye, his boat’s engine failed. The sisters were among those who jumped into the water, guiding the crowded ship to safety and saving everyone on board, as documented in a Time article.

Imagine: two little girls in an overcrowded boat about to sink in the middle of the sea. Darkness surrounded them, with no idea how far the shore was. Who could muster the courage to jump into the sea, swim for three and a half hours and guide the boat to safety? Most would have fainted. But not the Mardini sisters. They were fully aware that reaching the coast did not guarantee safety; As illegal refugees, they risked being detained at any time. However, fueled by their Olympic dreams, they endured it all and were prepared to take on more.

Their long and arduous journey finally took them to Germany. As they say, the rest is history. A year after arriving in Germany, Yusra, the youngest and most passionate about swimming, qualified for the Rio Olympics as part of the refugee team. Now retired, she serves as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and will be in Paris, cheering on refugees around the world when the city hosts the Summer Olympics.

What do Eriksen and Yusra’s stories have in common? Maybe it’s the determination to succeed against all odds. They possessed strength of character and found their way through the most difficult circumstances.

In my own experience, when we face adversity, saviors often emerge from unexpected places. For Yusra, it was a German swimming coach who helped make her Olympic dream come true. For Eriksen, she was the immediate support of her colleagues.

Throughout my life, I have had many saviors who helped me get through difficult times. My humble advice to all of you is to never give up. Keep moving forward. Miracles happen, and they happen all the time.

(Mayank Mishra is Consulting Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.